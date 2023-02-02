Panjim (Goa) [India], February 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wurfel is a brand that focuses on the creation of high-quality modular kitchens and wardrobes for Indian households. With a focus on responsible production and design, the brand aims to create durable products that last. They have received recognition as the best modular kitchen brand for six straight years, from 2018 to 2023, and recently won the award for "The Most Valuable Interior Brand of the Year" from World Signature Award, IBARC Asia on January 28th, 2023. The World Signature Awards is an annual recognition event hosted by IBARC Asia, celebrating outstanding achievements in multiple business and service sectors. The awards ceremony took place in Goa on January 28th, 2023 and serves as a platform for notable figures to display their works and advance their businesses. The Awards gala included a networking dinner, live comedy performances, and musical acts. It provided a unique opportunity for attendees to network and share their company's growth story. The event was graced by prominent individuals, including Ms Soha Ali Khan. One of the spokesperson of Wurfel says, "Being honoured as the most valuable Interior kitchen brand in the country is a source of immense pride for Wurfel. It elicits a sense of humility and gratitude, and serves as a drive to continually challenge the status quo and achieve the goal of being a globally influential brand." Wurfel is one of India's biggest networks of premium modular kitchen brands, with 46 studios nationwide. It offers a diverse range of products, including kitchens, wardrobes, vanities, and TV units, many of which come with a 10-year warranty and are made with precise attention to detail. The company credits its success to its focus on high standards in design, production, installation, maintenance, and overall solutions. Wurfel prioritizes sustainability and quality by using E0/E1-Grade boards from FSC-certified forests and toxin-free resin in their products. They use only PUR glue for edge-banding, known for its superior resistance to water, heat, and flexibility. Products are manufactured with precision, to a tolerance of 0.5mm. The brand offers Flexi-EMI options for their wide range of products. "We are on a mission to offer high-quality kitchens and wardrobes at affordable prices. This is achieved by importing raw materials and hardware only from top European vendors and processing them in their European-standard manufacturing unit in India, under expert supervision. The brand aims to bridge the gap between quality and pricing."

Wurfel Kuche is a premium brand specialising in modular kitchens and wardrobes. They offer a wide range of custom-made products manufactured to the highest precision level. The brand prioritises sustainability and quality by using eco-friendly materials and adhering to strict standards in design, manufacturing, installation, and servicing. Their products come with a 10-year warranty, providing customers with peace of mind and long-lasting satisfaction. Wurfel Kuche offers flexible payment options, making their products accessible to a wider range of customers. The brand is committed to customer satisfaction, with a passionate and dedicated team that works to fulfill clients' dreams. With 46 studios pan-India, Wurfel Kuche is one of the largest networks of premium modular kitchen brands in India.

Wurfel's Product Portfolio Kitchens: The modular kitchens of Wurfel mainly constitutes of three components, namely the base cabinets, the wall cabinets and the tower units. The primary boards used by the brand for their modular kitchens and wardrobes are High Density, Water Resistant Particle Board, MDF (Medium Density Fibre) Board and synchronised plywood. Wurfel also provides a lot of finishing options, such as laminate, poly-lacquer, glass, El Lucido etc. Their modular kitchens are timeless and crafted to make every meal a pleasurable experience. Wardrobes: Wurfel wardrobes provide a practical solution to organise belongings. They are made from the highest quality materials curated across Europe. Their modular wardrobes come in a variety of designs built to provide maximum space efficiency and comfort of use. The PUR glue technology is used throughout the modular wardrobe, which makes it long-lasting. Wurfel designs wardrobes that suits every lifestyle and are solely built to address unique requirements. TV Units: The TV units of Wurfel not only flaunts personal sense of style but also helps organise all the belongings. One can opt for a floating TV unit design or a freestanding one, depending on what compliments the theme of their living room style. Vanities: The company's vanity units are sleek in design and they bring the essence of European finesse to the interiors. They are bound to create an element of sophistication in Indian homes. The right bathroom vanity will not only help keep things organised, but will also enhance the aesthetics of the room, adding both style and functionality.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

