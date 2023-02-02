Every once in a while, there comes a show on Indian Television that makes classic TV fans fall in love and creates an army of new fans. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 on Sony TV was that show for a very long time. The revisit of the classic Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, starring Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar as Priya Sood, has won millions of hearts and fans have been ardently following the show and RaYa’s journey through more than one and a half year. Now that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is set for a 20-year leap, the stars who made this show and its love story such a hit — Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar — are set to exit. And Nakuul’s story from his last day of shoot at Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has given fans what they always wanted — a sneak peek at the happy ending for Ram and Priya. Ram and Priya Aka #Raya Give Us Major Life Lessons! (View Post).

View Nakuul Mehta's Instagram Story Here

Screenshot of Nakuul Mehta's Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nakuul Mehta’s Ram Kapoor has been one of the most loved characters on Indian TV, winning multiple awards across the realm, and his fan following is proof of the character's success. Disha Parmar’s portrayal of Priya Sood has also been highly appreciated by fans online, and the pair brought out stunning chemistry in the most subtle yet memorable way. Their exit from the show has made fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 very disheartened, as the pair and their love story (#RaYaKaSafar) were considered the heart of the story. Nakuul also penned a beautiful note about his journey as Ram Kapoor on his Instagram.

View Nakuul's Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is set to take a 20-year leap. The show, which recently introduced Hiten Tejwani as Ram Kapoor’s long-lost brother Lakhan, will follow the life of Lakhan and Ram and Priya’s daughter Pihu post the leap. What started as a unique take on the mature love story of two extremely opposite people — Ram and Priya — Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has evolved and transformed in the past year and a half, and the new phase of the show is sure to have some fans excited. Most, however, are still holding on to the moments of love and romance between the lead pair that held the show together — Nakuul Mehta’s Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar’s Mrs Priya Kapoor. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 airs from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

