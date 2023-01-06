Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): IBSAT 2022 was recently conducted by IFHE for qualifying for the selection process in ICFAI Business School (IBS) which was held on 24th and 25th December. It took place successfully and the results for the same are declared.

Like every year, ICFAI Business School (IBS) is accepting applications from candidates who have not appeared for IBSAT 2022. The final selection process for admissions to ICFAI Business School (IBS) accepts applications with valid scores in CAT, XAT, GMAT, and NMAT by GMAC. Candidates may apply if they meet the following cut-off score criteria from 2020 onwards.

Also Read | UP | A Murder Accused Devendra Jain Who Was Absconding for the Last 6 Years Was Arrested … – Latest Tweet by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

Minimum Cut-off Scores:

- CAT: 60 percentile and above- XAT: 60 percentile and above- GMAT: 500+- NMAT by GMAC: 150+

Also Read | Rajasthan: Work From Home During Menstruation Recommended for Women, Good Touch-Bad Touch Workshops To Be Held at Schools.

Minimum Cut off Scores for eligibility of scholarship worth Rs. 2 lac :

- CAT: 90 percentile and above (Top 75 candidates)- XAT: 80 percentile and above (Top 25 candidates)- GMAT: 550 and above score (Top 25 candidates)- NMAT by GMAC: 225 and above (Top 100 candidates)

The ICFAI Business School (IBS) Selection process is fair and equal for all

Many capable and potential candidates get deprived during the selection process of many entrance tests for an MBA/PGPM program in India due to the quota reservations and of course the massive competition. ICFAI Business School (IBS) does not have quota reservation for the selection process. ICFAI Business School (IBS) welcomes all those who have missed it with a slim difference.

To apply for the final Selection process this year at ICFAI Business School (IBS), visit https://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat2022/registration/index.asp?utm_source=WEBSITE&utm_medium=WEBSITE&utm_campaign=IBSAT2022 and proceed for the online registration. The candidates are assessed based on their scores on aptitude tests and their performance in the Group Discussion and Personal Interviews only.

Reasons why ICFAI Business School is an attractive option for an MBA / PGPM program:

- Unique course curriculum which is primarily case-study based: ICFAI Business School (IBS) is one of the very few Business Schools in India that prioritize case-study-based learning as a primary approach in its pedagogy. ICFAI Business School (IBS) realizes the impact of case-study-based learning on the overall development of the students. IBS has dedicated centers that constantly create case studies specific to every domain and subject. IBSCDC (IBS Case Development Centre) and ICMR (IBS Centre of Management Research) are the two constituents of ICFAI Business School (IBS), empowered with dynamic teams of highly knowledgeable people who are catering to fresh case studies. IBSCDC alone has created over 2700 case studies that are highly useful for the MBA/PGPM program and other executive programs offered by the management school and is considered the largest repository and supplier of case studies across Asia-Pacific. The case studies produced at these two centers are not only used by ICFAI Business School (IBS) but are catering globally to many business schools, universities, and even corporates. To learn more, one may visit www.icmrindia.org.

- Excellent exposure to the corporate world: IBS MBA/PGPM curriculum is designed and constantly improvised that supports the maximum possible exposure to the corporate world for the students. SIP (Summer Internship Program) is a mandatory program for all students pursuing MBA/PGPM in ICFAI Business School (IBS). The students are placed in various firms across industries as interns and the students get an opportunity to be a part of a real-time project team and learn how a business runs in the real corporate world. ICFAI Business School (IBS) constantly organizes and indulges students in seminars and workshops that are headed by stalwarts and eminent leaders from the corporate world. Such platforms are intended to provide the students with an opportunity to interact and draw inspiration.

- Awards and accreditations: Awards and accreditations are recognitions and credibility an educational institution and university achieves due to the standards and quality of education they offer. ICFAI Business School (IBS) is recognized with prestigious accreditations like AACSB, NAAC A++, NIRF, SAQS, CRISIL, and many more. Every year ICFAI Business School (IBS) bags many awards with the most recent one being ranked as the 6th best B-School among the top Business Schools and Universities (including both Govt. and private institutions) in India in 2022 by Times B-School Survey.

- Huge Alumni network: ICFAI Business School (IBS) has a network of more than 62,000 Alumni who are placed in reputed positions and renowned companies across the world. IBSAF (IBS Alumni Foundation) was initiated by the student body in 1997 and has proved to be a resourceful asset to the B-School henceforth. Annual Alumni meets are a great approach for personal bonding and professional networking that helps the existing students also to learn and idolize many aspects of life.

- Scholarship program: ICFAI Business School (IBS) is offering scholarships worth Rs. 10 Crore for the toppers in some specific entrance tests. This initiative not only helps many students financially but also is a gesture of encouragement and acknowledgement for those who have worked hard and performed well to have topped the competition.

- Industrial networking: ICFAI Business School (IBS) has collaboration with many national and international firms to train students in various domains such as information technology, research, and many other interdisciplinary setups. These partnerships include domains like banking, IT, retail, advertising, NGO programs, etc.

- Leadership and soft skills development: The 2-year full-time MBA/PGPM curriculum in ICFAI Business School (IBS) aims at the holistic development of its students. Besides enriching the students and improving their analytical skills, reasoning skills, planning, etc. the curriculum includes a lot of interfaces that work towards developing leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills of the students.

The final selection process includes GD and PI to be conducted in February and March 2023. The eligible candidates will be informed about their time slot and date for GD&PI. Unlike the last two years when the GD&PI were conducted online due to the Covid restrictions, this year ICFAI Business School (IBS) is conducting the same physically in Hyderabad. All relevant information is available in detail on the official website https://ibsindia.org.

For more information, please visit https://ibsindia.org/

Fore more information, please contact:

ICFAI Business SchoolPlot No. 65, Nagarjuna HillsPunjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082TelanganaPh: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)Email - ibsat@ibsindia.org

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)