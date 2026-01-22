New Delhi, January 22: Did the Indian Air Force (IAF) charge fees for its air show in Maharashtra's Nashik district? The question comes as the Indian Air Force issued a formal clarification today, January 22, regarding reports of entry fees being charged for its air show in Nashik. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IAF said that they conduct air shows across the country to inspire and motivate the youth. The Indian Air Force further added that the air shows are held to foster a deeper connection with the nation.

The clarification comes after it was reported that the IAF charged fees for its air show, which was held at Nashik earlier in the day. "The IAF would like to confirm that it does not charge any entry fee nor does it derive any monetary benefit from these events," IAF clarified while debunking the alleged claim that fees were charged for its Nashik air show. Notably, the clarification came after the Nashik district administration introduced a ticketing system for the event featuring the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT). Republic Day 2026: Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar To Unfurl National Flag With President Droupadi Murmu at 77th Republic Day Parade in Delhi.

IAF Does Not Charge Any Entry Fee for Its Air Shows

It has come to notice that entrance fees are being charged for witnessing the Indian Air Force air show being held at Nashik. The #IAF conducts air shows across the country to inspire and motivate the youth and to foster a deeper connect with the nation. The IAF would like to… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 22, 2026

The IAF air show took place over the Gangapur Dam today, January 22. The Indian Air Force distanced itself from ticket sales, clarifying that aerial displays are strictly intended to inspire the youth and foster national pride, rather than to serve as a revenue-generating exercise. The clarification was prompted by public and veteran criticism after it was revealed that tickets ranging from INR 200 to INR 800 (and up to INR 2,000 for premium spots) were being sold for the maiden show in the city.

Nashik District Administration’s Rationale

Responding to the IAF's concerns, the Nashik District Administration, led by Collector Ayush Prasad, defended the move as a logistical necessity. Officials clarified that the funds were not "entry fees" for the air show itself but were collected to cover:

Public Amenities: Provisions for drinking water, snacks, and temporary seating at the venue.

Crowd Management: Implementing a ticketing system to regulate the flow of the estimated 30,000-40,000 attendees and prevent stampede-like situations.

Soldier Welfare: The administration stated that all surplus funds raised through the ticket sales would be donated to the Maharashtra Sainik Welfare Department.

Veteran and Public Backlash Over Entry Fees for IAF Air Show

Despite the administration's justification, the move drew sharp rebukes from retired military personnel. Critics argued that since an aerobatic display can be viewed from several kilometres away, creating "paid enclosures" contradicts the spirit of a public service event. Veterans pointed out that air shows in other major cities, such as Bengaluru and Chandigarh, are traditionally free for the public, with local governments absorbing the logistical costs. Did Sarbananda Sonowal Write Letter to BJP President Regarding ‘Serious Ground Situation’ in Assam and Need for Course Correction Before Assembly Elections 2026? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

As clarified by the Indian Air Force, the force does not charge any fee for such public displays or air shows. The entry fees were charged by the Nashik district administration and not the Indian Air Force. IAF further confirmed that IAF that they don't charge any entry fee, nor do they derive any monetary benefit from these air show events

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Indian Air Force). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : IAF charged entrance fees to spectators for witnessing air show in Nashik. Conclusion : The Indian Air Force clarified that they don't charge any entry fee nor do they derive any monetary benefit from the air shows. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).