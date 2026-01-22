Mumbai, January 22: The police in the Kurar suburb of Mumbai's Malad have registered a case against a 20-year-old man for allegedly s*xually assaulting and physically thrashing a two-month-old puppy. The incident, which took place in a public restroom on Sunday evening, January 18, has sparked widespread outrage across social media after a video of the suspect being apprehended by locals went viral.

Authorities confirmed today, January 22, that while the suspect has been identified and booked, he has yet to be formally taken into custody. According to officials from the Kurar police station, the suspect, identified as Vikas Besakar Paswan, allegedly lured the stray puppy into a public toilet in the Malad area. Once inside, he reportedly subjected the animal to s*xual assault and severe physical abuse. Mumbai Animal Cruelty Case: Man Caught on CCTV Throwing Cat From 9th Floor in Malvani Area, Animal Dies on Spot (Disturbing Video).

The crime came to light when a passerby heard the animal's distress and alerted Geeta Patel, a local animal rights activist. Patel contacted the police, who arrived at the scene to find the suspect being detained by a group of citizens. The two-month-old puppy was rescued in critical condition and was immediately shifted to a veterinary clinic for emergency treatment.

Social Media Outrage and Viral Footage

The case gained significant attention after video footage surfaced online showing a commotion outside the restroom. In the video, local residents are seen confronting Paswan and holding him until the arrival of the police. The graphic nature of the allegations has led to intense calls for strict action from animal welfare groups and netizens alike.

Legal Proceedings Against Paswan

The Kurar police have booked Paswan under several sections of the law, including:

Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): Pertaining to mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal.

Relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Despite the registration of the First Information Report (FIR), a police official stated on Thursday that the suspect has not yet been arrested. Investigators are currently gathering further evidence and awaiting a formal medical report from the veterinarian regarding the puppy's injuries. Animal Cruelty in Bhandup: Woman Allegedly Pours Red Chemical on Stray Dog Rani's Body and Into Her Eyes at Housing Society in Mumbai, Booked.

Condition of the Puppy

The puppy remains under specialised veterinary care. Medical staff report that while the animal is in stable condition, it suffered significant internal trauma and bruising from the assault. Activists involved in the rescue have stated they will continue to monitor the case to ensure the suspect faces the full extent of the law.

