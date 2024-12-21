ATK

New Delhi [India], December 21: The IEM-UEM Group announced with profound sorrow the passing of its visionary Chancellor and Founder, Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, on December 19, 2024. A pioneer in engineering and education, Dr. Chakrabarti revolutionized India's academic landscape by founding West Bengal's first self-financed Engineering and Management institution.

An academic luminary, he held a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Durgapur, an M.Tech from IIT Kharagpur, a Ph.D. from Burdwan University, and an MBA from Missouri University, USA. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti's illustrious career spanned industry and academia, including tenures at SAIL and as Vice President at British America Investors Corporation, New York.

In 1989, he established the IEM-UEM Group, encouraging global educational standards. His leadership propelled the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) and University of Engineering & Management (UEM) to excellence, blending innovation with traditional values. A distinguished researcher, he earned accolades like the IETE Gold Medal and Edupreneur Award for his contributions to education and technology.

Dr. Chakrabarti's legacy will continue to guide the institutions he built, inspiring future generations to pursue innovation, technology, knowledge, and humanity.

