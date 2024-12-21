Mumbai, December 21: Civic body Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a notice to cricketer Virat Kohli's pub 'One8 Commune' over alleged fire safety violations. The restaurant, located on the sixth floor of Ratnam's Complex on upscale M. G. Road near the Chinnaswamy International Cricket Stadium, has been reported to be functioning without a no objection certificate from the Fire Department. Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle: Star Cricketer's New Look Revealed Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024-25 in Melbourne, Video and Pics Go Viral.

Earlier, a notice was issued on November 29 on the complaint of social activists H. M. Venkatesh and Kunigal Narasimhamurthy. However, no reply has been received to date. Now, the BBMP has been given a seven-day deadline, and if clarification is missed this time too, legal action will be initiated against the said pub, the notice issued by the Health Officer of Shanthinagar Division of the BBMP said.

Complainant Venkatesh stated, "Many restaurants, bars, and pubs in high-rise buildings across Bengaluru are operating without any fire safety measures in place. In the past, fire accidents in Bengaluru have led to significant loss of life and injuries. For instance, during the Carlton Towers fire caused by a short circuit, people jumped off the building in an attempt to save their lives."

"To prevent such incidents, BBMP and the Fire Department have conducted audits. They identified several buildings without proper fire safety measures and issued rules stating that licenses should not be granted to such buildings, and operations should not be permitted on those premises," Venkatesh demanded. Australian Media Reports Heated Exchange Between Virat Kohli and Local Journalist After Star Cricketer Arrived At Melbourne Airport Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

"Despite these rules, violations continue unabated. Similarly, a restaurant in a high-rise building at Ratna Complex on MG Road is lacking fire safety measures. We have raised this issue and brought it to the attention of the BBMP by filing a complaint. Following this, they have issued a notice. It remains to be seen how proactive BBMP and the Fire Department will be in ensuring safety and implementing these measures effectively," he maintained.

Earlier, in July, an FIR was registered against One8 Commune for operating past the 1 a.m. deadline. The FIR stated that the establishment was open and serving customers at 1.20 a.m., which exceeded the permissible time limit.

