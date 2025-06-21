Business News | IFTRC Marks 32 Years of Global Impact at Marwah Studios: Where Research Meets Creative Excellence

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21: In a momentous celebration filled with international camaraderie, artistic spirit, and visionary insight, Marwah Studios proudly commemorated the 32nd anniversary of the International Film and Television Research Centre (IFTRC)--the first of its kind in this part of the world. The landmark occasion was graced by a galaxy of dignitaries, including Shri Kalraj Mishra, Hon'ble 44th Governor of Rajasthan and 19th Governor of Himachal Pradesh; H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama to India; and Emile Mwepesi, Second Counsellor at the High Commission of Rwanda.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of IFTRC and a globally acclaimed media personality, addressed a packed auditorium, reflecting on the power of research as the invisible engine behind every creative leap and institutional milestone. "It all began with research," said Dr. Marwah. "My proposal to build Noida Film City--today the fastest-growing film city in the world--was rooted in deep study and analysis. The same research led to the creation of world-class studios, over 4,500 television programs for 50 channels, 125 feature films, 5,000 training films, and more than 3,600 short films, giving opportunities to over 25,000 filmmakers from 100+ nations."

He highlighted how IFTRC gave birth to AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television), the first private film school in India, now elevated to the first film university of the country, having trained more than 30,000 media professionals from 145 countries. His groundbreaking concept of "Film and Cultural Tourism," now an established term in global dictionaries, has drawn over 90 million visitors to Noida Film City and 3 million to Marwah Studios alone.

The celebrations were officially inaugurated by Shri Kalraj Mishra, who also opened a new state-of-the-art Screening Theatre at Marwah Studios. Deeply impressed, Shri Mishra lauded Dr. Marwah's unwavering commitment to art, education, and culture. "What I witnessed today is extraordinary," he remarked. "Your vibrant energy, visionary leadership, and tireless efforts have the power to position India as the creative capital of the world. Your initiatives are not only shaping the future of media but also uniting the globe through art and education."

Ambassador H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel commended India-Panama relations and honored Dr. Marwah for his role in strengthening bilateral ties through the Indo Panama Film and Cultural Forum. In a symbolic gesture, Dr. Marwah conferred the Patronship of the Forum to the Ambassador and presented a scholarship to a deserving Panamanian student for a short-term program at AAFT.

Emile Mwepesi, representing the High Commission of Rwanda, praised the Indo-Rwanda Film and Cultural Forum and emphasized how cultural exchange has become a dynamic bridge between the two nations under Dr. Marwah's leadership.

A new book titled "The Architect of Aspirations - Dr. Sandeep Marwah" was launched during the ceremony. The publication features 78 compelling essays penned by global authors whose lives and careers have been shaped by Dr. Marwah's vision. The event was followed by an award ceremony where IFTRC staff was honoured by Shri Kalraj Mishra.

The celebration culminated with the inauguration of an exquisite painting exhibition by the AAFT School of Fine Arts, dedicated to the twin milestones of 125 batches of AAFT and 32 years of IFTRC. Artworks from budding student-artists captured the essence of creativity, heritage, and progress.

Founded in 1991 by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the International Film and Television Research Centre has been a pioneering force in research-led media development, bridging academia, industry, and international cultural exchange. Today, it collaborates with 127 global organizations across 100+ countries, positioning itself as a global lighthouse of cinematic and cultural innovation.

