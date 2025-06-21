The WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on June 20 was a pretty exciting one for fans, which had several fierce segments and some good matches as well. Being played at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the WWE Friday Night SmackDown June 20 episode builds further towards the Night of Champions 2025. The show had advertised stars like the undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, WWE Women's champion Tiffany Stratton, and other superstars like Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and Nia Jax. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, June 13: John Cena vs Ron Killings Set for Next Week After Latter’s Attack on Undisputed Champion; Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss Win and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The big games for the WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on June 20 were the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament, where veterans Alexa Bliss and Asuka clashed. The first semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament also took place, where Randy Orton locked horns against Sami Zayn. The veteran John Cena also took on Ron ‘R-Truth. For more details of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, June 20, read below.

LA Knight made his way to the ring with a mic in hand. He was calling out Seth Rollins. Paul Heyman came out to inform about Rollins absence. Heyman also threatened Knight saying if he didn't get out of the ring, he might regret it. Knight called Heyman a leech and also asked him for Rollins and got him. Knight challenged Rollins for a fight, on the spot. Knight offered Heyman for a fight but Heyman rolled out, then Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed came down.

Alexa Bliss vs Asuka- Queen of the Ring Tournament Semi-Final

In the Queen of the Ring Tournament Semi-Final clash, two veterans Alexa Bliss and Asuka collided. After a prolonged battle, when Alexa Bliss went for Twisted Bliss, Asuka got her knees up and hit her with the Empress Impact to pin Bliss clean. The win ensures Asuka's spot in the finale, to be held in Riyadh at the Night of Champions.

R-Truth, Kit Wilson and Aleister Black

Kit Wilson was ready in the ring when Aleister Black made his way for the clash. Suddenly, a hooded figure attacked Wilson. As the figure removed his mask, "R-Truth" was revealed. R-Truth grabbed the mic, calling out John Cena, claiming he was in control. R-Truth locked the STF on Wilson, the security and officials rushed in to control the situation. R-Truth stepped out of the ring and went backstage. Soon, Jamie Noble was seen trying to calm R-Truth down. Aleister Black approached R-Truth, asking why he was getting involved. The two stars stared at each other until Damian Priest intervened, separating them.

Randy Orton vs Sami Zayn- King of the Ring Tournament Semi-Final

Superstar Randy Orton was up against Sami Zayn in the King of the Ring Tournament, first semi-final fight. Sami Zayn did show great resilience, fighting against Randy Orton. The high-voltage clash however saw Randy Orton emerge victorious as he struck Sami Zayn with the RKO, ensuring his King of the Ring Tournament Finale berth.

Charlotte Flair vs Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green and Charlotte Flair battled in a singles match. Charlotte Flair managed to claim victory despite Chelsea Green getting constant help from Secret Hervice (Alba Fyre & Piper Niven). Flair managed to evade the Secret Hervice, locking in figure eight, forcing Green to tap, handing the victory.

Bronson Reed vs LA Knight

As announced in the backstage segment by Byron Saxton with Paul Heyman and company, LA Knight locked horns with Bronson Reed in a singles match. LA Knight looked in firm control but soon chaos started when Bron Breakker tried to interfere from the apron. Breakker's sudden charge left LA Knight down and out. The referee called off the match, signaling an end by disqualification. Breakker and Reed continued brutal attacks on LA Knight. Knight knocked Breakker off the apron and dumped Reed over the top rope. Breaker speared Knight and the bell rang.

John Cena vs Ron ‘R-Truth’ Killings

John Cena battled Ron ‘R-Truth’ Killings in a singles match in the main event of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on June 20. As R-Truth tried to fight back, John Cena went out of the ring, took the title, and started to revert backstage. Truth tried to charge Cena again, but Cena countered. The referee called off the bell and John Cena was disqualified. Later, John Cena stuns CM Punk with wild pipebomb promo.

John Cena Stuns CM Punk With Wild Pipebomb Promo

John Cena attacked CM Punk, right on the apron. Punk fought back taking Cena down. CM Punk then picked up the world title to hit Ceena with it. However, John Cena hit him with a low blow, followed by a brutal title shot to the head. John Cena then took a table out, lined up a shot, and hit Punk with the title again.

John Cena then grabbed a mic, sitting on the ropes in a pose reminiscent of Punk’s infamous pipebomb promo. John Cena then said a lot. Cena declared that he was the GOAT, and admitted that he was jealous of Punk, calling him out for fooling the fans into believing in him. John Cena also said that he was no longer the “voice of the voiceless.” WWE SmackDown Tonight, June 6: John Cena, Logan Paul Set for Confrontation With Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, All MITB Competitors Under One Roof and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

