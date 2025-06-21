FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Fluminense played out a dull goalless draw with Borussia Dortmund in their opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup. Next up for them is a game against Ulsan wherein they will hope to secure a victory and boost their chances of qualifying. Fluminense will need to work on their attacking play and try and create chances against Ulsan, who are coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns. Ulsan lacked confidence in the first match and were lucky to have just conceded a single goal. Michael Olise, Harry Kane Score As Bayern Munich Defeat Boca Juniors 2–1 To Reach FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Quarterfinals.

Yeferson Soteldo missed the last game for Dortmund and will need to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Fluminense. Fabio in goal has been around for ages and the 44 year old keeper will need to be at his best again. Thiago Silva and Samuel Xavier are other players that have a lot of experience with them and should slot in the backline. Everaldo and Augustin Canobbio will take care of the goal scoring department in the final third.

Veteran South Korean international Kim Young-gwon will partner Gustav Ludwigson in defence for Ulsan. Erick Farias will be the target man upfront and will hope to be on the scoresheet in this game. Seung-beom Ko and Lee Chung-yong will look to use their pace to try and create chances for the forward players.

Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai , FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai Date Sunday, June 22 Time 03:30 AM (IST) Venue MetLife Stadium, New Jersey Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking to gain their first wins in the competition, Fluminense take on Ulsan HD in their Group F clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Sunday, June 22. The Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and starts at 03:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: UEFA Europa Conference League Winners Suffer Shock Defeat As Mengao Become First Team To Qualify For Round of 16.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai live telecast on any TV channel. For Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Fluminense will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy victory.

