Business News | Ignite IAS Students Shine in IPE Results with Outstanding Academic Performance Across Streams

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 6: Reinforcing its position as one of the leading integrated civil services academies in the country, Ignite IAS has delivered exceptional results in the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026, with students achieving remarkable scores across MPC, MEC, CEC, and HEC streams. Ignite ias students scored impeccable results of State 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the Inter 1st Year in MEC. The results reflect the institution's strong academic foundation combined with its unique approach of integrating civil services preparation with intermediate education.

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The results witnessed top scores across all streams, with students demonstrating academic excellence and consistency. In the MPC stream (Second Year), students like Dasari Siddhartha (993), Paladi Shushanth (992), and Thallapally Manideep (991) emerged as top performers, setting high benchmarks. In the MEC stream, Togarla Devarshi Tanmay secured 985 marks, followed by other high achievers such as Mallamari Hari Krishna (979) and Sai Sukrutha Mekala (978). The CEC stream also recorded impressive results with Indur Ambica scoring 972, while in the HEC stream, Seeramreddy Meenakshi Sri secured 979, leading the segment.

The Intermediate First Year results were equally commendable, showcasing strong foundational learning. In MPC, Gadipe Mrinal (466) and Aasu Abhinav (465) led the group, while in MEC, Katkuri Eeshwara Krishna Sai secured an outstanding 496 marks, followed closely by Uppu Akshara (495). Across CEC and HEC streams, students consistently crossed high score ranges, reinforcing the academic discipline and mentoring culture at Ignite IAS.

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Speaking on the remarkable achievement, Sri N.S. Reddy, Managing Director, and Chief Mentor of Ignite IAS, expressed immense pride in the students' performance. He stated, "These results are not just numbers--they represent discipline, dedication, and a culture of excellence. At Ignite IAS, we believe that strong fundamentals at the intermediate level are the backbone of future success in civil services and beyond. Our students have proven that with the right guidance and mindset, excellence becomes a habit." He further emphasized that Ignite IAS focuses on shaping students into responsible individuals who are academically strong and ethically grounded.

Sri V. Pavan Kumar Varala, Director, Ignite IAS, highlighted the institution's integrated approach that blends academics with long-term career vision. He remarked, "Our goal is not limited to helping students score marks, but to build clarity, confidence, and consistency in their journey. These results reflect the hard work of students, the dedication of faculty, and the strength of our academic system. At Ignite IAS, we ensure that students are not just exam-ready, but future-ready." He also noted that early preparation combined with structured mentoring gives Ignite IAS students a significant advantage in competitive exams like UPSC.

Adding further perspective, Sri M. Bharat Kumar,Dean of Ignite IAS, attributed the success to the institution's focus on holistic learning. He said, "At Ignite IAS, we go beyond conventional teaching methods. We emphasize conceptual clarity, continuous assessment, and application-based learning. Our students are trained not only to perform well academically but also to think critically and analytically--skills essential for civil services and leadership roles." He also highlighted the importance of integrated programs in ensuring that students maintain academic excellence while preparing for larger career goals.

The IPE results once again validate Ignite IAS's unique model of integrated education, where students simultaneously pursue their Intermediate studies while building a strong foundation for civil services. The academy's structured curriculum includes daily current affairs, answer writing practice, aptitude training, and personality development modules, ensuring students develop both academic strength and competitive edge from an early stage.

With a disciplined academic environment, experienced faculty, and a results-driven approach, Ignite IAS has consistently produced high-performing students across multiple streams. The institution continues to set benchmarks in combining intermediate education with civil services preparation, making it a preferred choice for ambitious students across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As the institution celebrates this academic milestone, Ignite IAS has also announced that admissions for the academic year 2026-27 are now open. The academy offers its flagship programs including Intermediate + IAS (MPC, MEC, CEC, HEC), Degree + IAS, CLAT and Direct IAS Coaching, designed to provide a structured and early start to civil services preparation. Students and parents interested in joining Ignite IAS can visit www.igniteias.com

or contact +91- 7997992479/80. for further details. Scholarship tests and campus tours are also available for prospective students.

With consistent academic results and a strong vision for nation-building, Ignite IAS Hyderabad continues to shape the next generation of civil servants, leaders, and responsible citizens, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in education and service to the nation.

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