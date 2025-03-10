NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: IIFL Finance, one of India's largest non-banking financial companies, has rebranded seven existing branches into all women staffed 'Shakti' branches on the occasion of Women's Day. The seven rebranded branches are located across the Delhi National Capital Region and Mumbai Metropolitan Region, underscoring IIFL Finance's commitment to empowering women in financial services.

'Shakti' branches celebrate the strength and resilience of women who drive social and economic change in their communities. These branches will cater to all borrowers and offer financial literacy programs tailored for female entrepreneurs.

These seven 'c, staffed entirely by women will provide employment opportunities to female professionals, thereby bolstering diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Beyond financial services, these branches will offer skill development programs designed to support women entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses.

Women business owners are a vital force in India's economy and form a significant segment of IIFL Finance's customer base. Shakti branches reaffirm IIFL Finance's commitment to extending credit and financial resources to small, unbanked, and underbanked borrowers with focus on women entrepreneurs. Women's Day is the perfect occasion to introduce this initiative.

With a focus on financial inclusion, IIFL Finance serves millions of customers nationwide, primarily from underserved communities operating across India through over 2,800 branches.

