Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 13: IIIT-Hyderabad, IHub-Data (Technology Hub of IIIT-Hyderabad) and Hyderabad-based GeoVista Technologies Pvt Ltd are excited to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on creation of advanced solutions based on cutting-edge technologies such as Machine-Learning/Deep-Learning, Computer Vision & Geo-AI. This collaboration aims to drive innovation by jointly developing foundational AI-based analytics IP and Software for diverse verticals including Infrastructure, Highways, Agriculture, Natural resources, Urban Planning, etc.

The partnership will leverage the expertise of both organizations to develop advanced AI solutions that address real-world problems using data science models.at India-scale. By combining IIIT-H & IHub-Data's deep research capabilities with GeoVista's vast experience in GeoSpatial solution development and Engineering services , the collaboration will focus on creating impactful solutions that can create new efficiency paradigms.

Principal Investigator for the project from IIITH, Prof KS Rajan said, IIITH has been working on cutting-edge research in Geospatial technologies, while IHub-Data is a key platform to help deploy and scale AI and data science related solutions. "We welcome this partnership with GeoVista Technologies as we expect this effort will help bring research and POCs developed at the Institute to the market and move towards deploying such solutions for the India-specific use cases across Agriculture, Urban development, Climate change impact assessments and others, some of the key Geospatial application areas," he said.

"We are honoured and thrilled to partner with the prestigious IIIT-H & its IHub-Data. This collaboration will enable us to harness the power of AI to solve complex problems in Engineering, eGovernance & GeoSpatial and create profound value across multiple industries," said Srikanth Nori, MD, GeoVista.

About the collaborators:

IIIT-H: International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous university, founded as a not-for-profit public private partnership (N-PPP) in 1998, and is the first IIIT in India under this model. Over the years, the institute has evolved strong research programmes in various areas, with an emphasis on technology and applied research for industry and society. The institute facilitates interdisciplinary research and a seamless flow of knowledge.

Several world-renowned centres of excellence are part of IIITH's research portfolio. It has established various joint collaboration and co-innovation models with an industry outreach spanning significant national and multinational companies. Its innovative curriculum allows students the flexibility of selecting their courses and projects. Apart from academics the institute provides students with a comprehensive environment that promotes art and culture, sports, societal contributions and self-governance. Even undergraduate students get to participate in ongoing research and technology development - an opportunity unprecedented in India. As a result, a vibrant undergraduate programme co-exists along with a strong postgraduate programme.

IHub Data: IHub Data is a Technology Innovation Hub created as a Section 8 company that manages Data Banks, Data Services, and Data Analytics (TIH-Data), situated in IIIT-H. It was established under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) scheme by the Department of Science And Technology, Govt of India.

The Hub helps coordinate, integrate, and amplify basic and applied research in broad Data-Driven Technologies as well as its dissemination and translation across the country. IHub Data also focuses on Applied Research & Translation, Skill Development, Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Startup Ecosystem, and international collaboration.

GeoVista: GeoVista has been India's leading Geo-intelligence company for over a 15 years, having successfully executed over 120+ projects for customers across India, Middle east, North & South America. GeoVista specialises in Software solution development and Engineering Services utilizing Geospatial & Location analytics, Satellite Imagery, LiDAR & UAV, 3D BIM technologies across a diverse set of verticals such as Roads & Highways, Urban planning & Mobility, Logistics, Hydrology, eGovernance & Citizen Services, Utilities, Oil & Gas and several more.

