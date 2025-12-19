VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 19: In today's dynamic global environment, organisations are being reshaped by constant disruption, technological breakthroughs, geopolitical realignments, and evolving policy frameworks. As businesses and governments navigate this era of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA), leadership demands have shifted from operational excellence to strategic resilience, cross-sectoral understanding, and ethical foresight.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Chiseled Physique Post-Sauna; Fans React to 40-Year-Old Legend’s Discipline.

To address this critical need, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, in collaboration with Jaro Education as the marketing partner, has announced the launch of its Corporate and Public Leadership in a VUCA World programme. The 10-month executive learning journey is designed to equip leaders with the frameworks and mindset to drive impact in complex, interconnected environments.

A Programme Designed for Disruptive Times

Also Read | Did a Muslim Man ‘Abdul’ Marry Hindu Woman by Posing As ‘Ravi’? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is Scripted.

The Corporate and Public Leadership in a VUCA World programme empowers senior executives, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to navigate today's multifaceted business-policy ecosystem. Delivered through 70 live online sessions and a 3-day on-campus immersion at IIM Indore, it offers an integrated approach to leadership by combining geopolitical awareness, policy insight, and business strategy.

Participants will explore contemporary challenges such as trade rivalries, regulatory changes, climate risks, and the rise of AI-driven economies. The curriculum blends academic depth with practical exposure through case studies, simulations, and policy workshops, helping leaders translate complexity into strategic action.

Key Modules and Learning Themes:

Geopolitics and Strategic Complexity - understanding global power shifts and systemic risk

Business-Government-Society Relations - managing stakeholder expectations and influence

Ethics, CSR, and Responsible Leadership - balancing profit with purpose

Public Policy and Regulation - decoding governance as a driver of corporate opportunity

Industrial Policy in an Age of Disruption - exploring innovation, decarbonization, and new industrial strategies

AI Governance and Accountability - leading responsibly in the digital era

India and the Global South - examining emerging policy and growth narratives

Programme Highlights:

10-month blended learning format with weekend online classes

70 live interactive sessions and a 3-day campus immersion

Curriculum combining geopolitics, business strategy, and ethical governance

Case-based and simulation-driven pedagogy

Certificate of Completion from IIM Indore upon successful fulfilment of requirements

Executive Education Alumni Status eligibility

Programme Details:

Duration: 10 months (commencing February 2026)

Mode: Online (Direct-to-Device) + 3-day on-campus immersion

Session Schedule: Sundays | 10:30 AM - 1:15 PM IST

Eligibility: Working professionals or entrepreneurs with a minimum of 3 years' experience and 50% marks in a UG/PG degree from a recognized institution

Fee: INR 2,06,500 (inclusive of GST)

Building Future-Ready LeadersThis programme goes beyond traditional management learning. It develops leaders who can anticipate global shifts, interpret non-market forces, and steer organisations with resilience and integrity. By bridging corporate strategy and public leadership, it prepares professionals to lead responsibly and shape meaningful change in an increasingly unpredictable world.

Applications are now open. Professionals seeking to strengthen their strategic foresight, policy understanding, and leadership agility can apply for the Corporate and Public Leadership in a VUCA World programme and take a decisive step toward becoming future-ready leaders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)