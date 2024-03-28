Visual from the event of signing of collaboration in Mumbai (Photo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai and Starbust Aerospace have entered into a strategic collaboration aiming to cultivate an Aerospace, new Space, and Defence (ASD) ecosystem in the country.

The partnership aims to develop the ecosystem centred around IIM Mumbai, providing vital support and resources to ASD startups across the nation, stated a press release by IIM Mumbai.

"The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment as India experiences unprecedented growth and transformation within the ASD sector. Recognizing the immense potential and significance of fostering innovation in this domain, Professor Manoj K Tiwari, director of IIM Mumbai, and Francois Chopard, representing Starburst, have formalized this partnership through a signing ceremony held at IIM Mumbai on March 26, 2024," the release stated.

"This strategic collaboration between IIM Mumbai and Starburst signifies a crucial step towards nurturing and empowering the burgeoning ASD startup ecosystem in India," Professor Manoj Tiwari said.

"By leveraging the expertise and resources of both institutions, we aim to provide unparalleled support to ASD startups, enabling them to thrive and contribute significantly to India's ASD industry," he added.

The Founder and CEO of Starburst, Francois Chopard said that Starbust is known for its global network and deep industry knowledge and it brings invaluable experience to the collaboration.

"We are excited to partner with IIM Mumbai to foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the Aerospace, new Space, and Defence sector in India," stated Chopard.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to catalyze the growth of ASD startups by providing them with access to mentorship, funding opportunities, and international networks," he added.

By offering a conducive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship, the partnership aims to strengthen India's position as a hub for ASD innovation on the global stage, the release added.

The event also witnessed the presence of esteemed guests including Rajinder Bhatia, Chairman, Defence Business, Kalyani Group and SIDM President, and Anil Verma, Executive Director and CEO at Godrej and Boyce, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively. (ANI)

