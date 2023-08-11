PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 11: The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur (IIMU), opened admissions for its unique one-year full-time MBA programmes in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) and Digital Enterprise Management (DEM). The Programmes are for professionals with a minimum of 3 years of experience in any domain. The GSCM program offers a solid foundation in Management Fundamentals and intensive specialisation in Global Supply Chain Management & Logistics. The DEM Programme focuses on managing digital systems and using them to make decisions for the digital transformation of businesses and lead complex and diverse initiatives in digital environments.

Admission to these purely residential programmes will be based on GMAT/GRE/CAT exams. It requires candidates to hold a graduate degree from a recognised university and three-plus years of work experience in any field. The program starts in April every year and ends in March of the following year.

The previous batches have experienced a great response from the industry, with leading companies from consulting and other domains recruiting students. The last batches of the program saw 100% placements.

The programmes are also inviting corporates, the public sector and government agencies to sponsor their employees. The current GSCM Batch has students sponsored by the Indian Navy.

The Programmes have an Advisory Board consisting of highly experienced founders and business leaders of several successful companies in the country, including Infosys, Flipkart, IBM, Delhivery, Tata Digital, Deloitte, DP World and Info Edge India.

Eligibility Criteria

* Graduate with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent in any discipline from a recognised university.

* Valid GMAT/GRE scores or CAT scores of tests from 2020 or later

* Minimum full-time work experience of 36 months as of February 29, 2024

Selection Procedure After Filling the Application Form:

* Applicants are shortlisted on the basis of the eligibility criteria and called for the second round, where they are screened through a personal interview.

* An offer of admission is made on the basis of the candidate's overall academic profile, work experience, score in GMAT/GRE/CAT and performance in the personal interview.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2022 as well as the QS Global MIM Ranking 2020, only the 4th IIM, along with IIMs Ahmedabad, Calcutta, and Bangalore, to be in the FT Global MIM Ranking and only the 7th IIM in the QS 2021 Global MIM Rankings. In both Rankings, IIM Udaipur is the youngest B-School in the world! IIMU is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183219/IIM_Udaipur_Campus.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/IIMU_Logo.jpg

