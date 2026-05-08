Business News | IMF Warns AI-driven Cyber Threats Could Destabilize Global Financial Markets

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that extreme cyber-incident losses could trigger funding strains, raise solvency concerns, and disrupt broader markets. As artificial intelligence transforms how the financial system manages vulnerabilities, it simultaneously amplifies cyber threats that undermine financial stability whenever offensive capabilities outpace defences.

According to an IMF blog, the global financial system depends on shared digital infrastructure that remains highly interconnected, including cloud services and payment data networks.

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"IMF analysis suggests that extreme cyber-incident losses could trigger funding strains, raise solvency concerns, and disrupt broader markets," the blog said

Advanced AI models now reduce the time and cost required to identify and exploit weaknesses, increasing the probability of attackers targeting widely used systems simultaneously.

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"Cyber risk is increasingly about correlated failures that could disrupt financial intermediation, payments, and confidence at the systemic level," the IMF noted.

The blog highlighted the recent controlled release of Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview, illustrating the rapid escalation of risk. This advanced AI model possesses exceptional cyber capabilities and successfully finds vulnerabilities in every major operating system and web browser, even when used by non-experts. The development foreshadows how AI-driven risks could destabilize the financial landscape if authorities do not focus on building resilience through supervision.

"Advanced AI models can dramatically reduce the time and cost needed to identify and exploit vulnerabilities, raising the likelihood of simultaneously discovering and targeting weaknesses in widely used systems," the blog stated.

While OpenAI develops specialized, restricted cyber versions of GPT-5.5 to equip defenders at scale, the risk equation changes as attackers operate at machine speed.

IMF suggested that discovering and exploiting vulnerabilities often occurs faster than patching and remediation. Although closed, industry-specific software currently provides a buffer; these protections likely erode as "capabilities diffuse and leaks occur."

"Extreme cyber-incident losses could trigger funding strains, raise solvency concerns, and disrupt broader markets," the IMF mentioned.

The blog warned that these risks cut across sectors because the financial industry shares digital foundations with energy and telecommunications. Reliance on a small number of software platforms or cloud providers increases the impact of any single exploited weakness, potentially leading to liquidity strains and fire-sale dynamics.

"Controls to stop the spread of attacks can prevent local breaches from escalating into system-wide disruptions," the blog suggested.

To counter these threats, the IMF emphasized that defenders must also use AI-supported tools to detect threats and respond to incidents at machine speed. Policymakers must prioritize robust resilience standards and international cooperation, as cyber risk does not respect borders.

"Emerging and developing economies, which often have more severe resource constraints, may be disproportionately exposed to attackers targeting regions with weaker defences. That's why stronger international coordination, more information sharing, and expanded capacity development are critical to preserving global financial stability," the IMF stated. (ANI)

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