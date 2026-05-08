WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 Declared: Check Scores at wbbse.wb.gov.in, Toppers List, and Pass Percentage

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The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the results for the Madhyamik (Class 10) Examinations 2026 today. Students who appeared for the secondary examinations can now access their digital marksheets through the official board websites, including wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The results were declared during a formal press conference held at the WBBSE headquarters, where Board President Ramanuj Ganguly detailed the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and the highly anticipated merit list.

How to Access WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026

To ensure a smooth experience for the lakhs of students checking their scores simultaneously, the Board has activated multiple servers. Students are required to have their Registration Number and Date of Birth ready to access their scores.

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbbse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link "Madhyamik Pariksha (S.E.) Results- Year 2026."

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth in the specified format.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your marksheet.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for immediate reference.

Toppers List and Merit Performance

This year, the Board has released a comprehensive merit list featuring the top ten rank holders. While the names of the top three scorers have been highlighted for their exceptional academic achievement, the Board noted a competitive trend across both urban and rural districts.

Historically, districts such as Purba Medinipur and Kalimpong have shown high success rates. The full list of toppers, including their marks and school affiliations, is available on the official portal. Students who have secured a position in the top ten will be felicitated by the Board and the State Government at a later date.

Statistical Highlights and Pass Percentage

Preliminary data indicates a steady pass percentage compared to the previous academic year. The Board officials noted that the 2026 examinations were conducted under strict vigilance to maintain academic integrity. A significant focus this year was on the performance of female candidates, who have continued to outnumber male candidates in terms of registration and, in several districts, overall passing marks. Detailed statistics regarding the number of students receiving 'AA' (Outstanding) and 'A+' (Excellent) grades will be provided in the Board's annual performance report.

Post-Result Procedures: Scrutiny and Marksheets

While digital results are available immediately, the physical marksheets and certificates will be distributed through respective schools. Students can collect their original documents from their head of institutions starting tomorrow or as per the schedule provided by their specific schools. For students who are unsatisfied with their marks, the WBBSE will open the window for Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR). Applications for the re-evaluation of answer scripts must be submitted through the respective schools within the stipulated deadline, usually 15 days from the date of the result declaration.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).