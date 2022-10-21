New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/SRV): BestCurrentAffairs.com has launched the revised and updated Course for the upcoming UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2023.

Since the UPSC Prelims exam has become very dynamic, therefore the books have been changed according to the latest trend. More and new topics from new sectors such as law, energy, science and technology, and international affairs are added to these books.

BestCurrentAffairs.com launched newly revised versions of its 8 books such as Indian Polity, Economy, Science & Technology, Environment & Ecology, Geography, GK, Indian History, etc in all major Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Punjabi, etc. Around 82 Questions in UPSC Prelims 2022 could be easily solved by the books provided by BestCurrentAffairs.com.

Sneha Agarwal who secured 19th rank in recently announced Bihar Public Service Commission 2022 results says that the books of BestCurrentAffairs.com are to the point and crisp. They are very well structured and focus straight on the syllabus. She referred to the books of bestcurrentaffairs.com as 'Hidden Gem'. According to her, the questions hit ratio in UPSC Prelims of these books are Spectacular.

Every year, around 10 lakh aspirants appear in this examination with the dream of becoming civil servants in various posts. But around 12000 qualify for the Prelims exam. Reading the appropriate and exact content is the prerequisite to cracking the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam.

So, the first thing that is imperative for an aspirant is to prepare for the prelim examinations in order to qualify for the main examinations. Whether a candidate is attending coaching or preparing on their own, the right content makes a whole lot of difference. Make sure you buy the most relevant UPSC books and read the most helpful content only to make sure you crack the examination. For this, you can refer to the books provided by BestCurrentAffairs.com. These books are available in English, Hindi, and all major Indian languages.

We have often come across so many who were not able to crack it even with the preparation of 6-8 years. Most of them fail in the Prelims stage itself. So, to get into civil service, it is of utmost importance to make a roadmap and follow the same.

For more information, please visit: https://bestcurrentaffairs.com/

