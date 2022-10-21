Anudeep KV directorial Prince released in cinema halls today (October 21). Since then, the South film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Sivakarthikeyan alongside newcomer Maria Ryaboshapka, the movie centers around intercultural romance between the leads. Having said that, as per early reviews, the romcom seems to be an awesome watch. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release in theatres, Prince has leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Prince Movie Review: Sivakarthikeyan's Romcom Gets a Thumbs Up From Netizens (View Tweets).

Prince full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Prince 2022 Full Movie Download, Prince Tamilrockers, Prince Tamilrockers HD Download, Prince Movie Download Pagalworld, Prince Movie Download Filmyzilla, Prince Movie Download Openload, Prince Movie Download Tamilrockers, Prince Movie Download Movierulz, Prince Movie Download 720p, Prince Full Movie Download 480p, Prince Full Movie Download bolly4u, Prince Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Prince Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Prince Trailer: Sivakarthikeyan, Maria Ryaboshapka’s Film Promises to Be an Entertaining Ride; Anudeep KV’s Directorial to Arrive in Theatres on October 21 (Watch Video).

Watch Prince Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from the leads, Prince also stars Sathyaraj, Premgi Amaran, Sathish Krishnan and more playing important roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2022 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).