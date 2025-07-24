VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 24: Masters' Union, India's leading business and technology school, today released its Summer Internship Programme Report for 2025.As per the report, undergraduate students from the classes of 2027 and 2028 (first and second year) received over 350 internship offers for a cohort of just 280 students - with 90% of these being paid roles and the highest stipend touching USD $3,100 (₹2.55 lakh). The internships spanned 120+ top-tier firms across India, San Francisco, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, including roles at venture capital funds, global consulting firms, sovereign wealth entities, and high-growth startups; many of which are traditionally offered only to final-year students at IITs, IIMs, and international business schools.

Also Read | Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal FC Trample South United 5-0 in Campaign Opener.

Unlike most undergraduate programmes in India, where internship cycles begin only in the penultimate or final year, this year's outcomes at Masters' Union saw 100% of the first and second-year undergraduate cohort placed, including in roles that are part of pre-placement offer (PPO) tracks often the preserve of graduates from top institutions. The internships were spread across a wide variety of sectors - 35% in high-growth startups, 25% in finance and strategy consulting, 20% in consumer goods and services, 10% in product and tech and 10% in impact and policy. Some of the top companies that made a beeline for Masters' Union undergrads include Sauce.vc, PwC, KPMG, EY, Yes Bank, Indusind Bank, Nestle, Akasa Air, Zepto, InCred Capital, Niti Aayog and Perfora.

Students were placed in a range of high-stakes roles with 30% of all internships in founder's office / chief-of-staff roles. Another 25% were in growth and strategy roles, 17% in product and data, and the rest spread across finance and investments, marketing, policy, and ESG consulting. The institution also witnessed strong interest from several companies which traditionally do not hire undergraduates, and if at all; only from IITs and IIMs. For e.g. Sauce.vc, known for backing breakout consumer brands like Mokobara and The Whole Truth, and Bough Consulting, a boutique strategy and brand advisory firm, offered high-impact roles to Masters' Union undergrads.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Masters' Union also attracted international opportunities, with one of their students, Abhay G Shenoy, serving The Residency in San Francisco, where he earned a stipend of USD $3,100 (~Rs. 2.55 lakh). As a part of his role, he worked on AI-powered growth experiments and SaaS scaling strategy. Another student, Debraj Bandyopadhyay, joined Cercli, a Y Combinator-backed HR-tech startup in Abu Dhabi, earning a stipend of USD $800 (~Rs. 70,000), where he developed and deployed production-grade AI solutions to solve real-world hiring challenges.

Speaking about the success of the summer internship programme, Pratham Mittal, Founder of Masters' Union said, "Watching our undergrads operate in sovereign wealth entities in the UAE and innovation labs in the Valley is a powerful reminder of why we built Masters' Union the way we did. The goal was never just to teach just theory, it was to plug our students directly into the real economy. The fact that companies across AI, finance, consumer and public policy trusted our first and second-year students with business-critical roles is a promising signal for the hands-on curriculum and practitioner-led teaching that we follow."

About Masters' Union:

Masters' Union is a premium tech & business school based in the corporate district of Gurugram. It was founded in 2020 with the philosophy of hands-on learning where students learn by doing. The leadership behind Masters' Union consists of graduates from Stanford, Wharton, and IITs and IIMs. Unlike traditional colleges, the faculty at Masters' Union comprises MDs, CXOs and AI Experts from companies such as Amazon, Apple, IBM, McKinsey, PwC, and KPMG. Additionally, the Institute also brings in faculty from the world's top-ranked universities such as Oxford & Harvard. Visit https://mastersunion.org/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)