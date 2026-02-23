New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Indian U20 women's team registered a 4-0 win over the senior squad of Swedish club Taby FK in a friendly match at the Boson National Sports Centre in Lidingo, Sweden, on Sunday.

It was the Young Tigresses' first victory of their Sweden tour after suffering a defeat against Hammarby IF in the first encounter four days ago, as per the AIFF website.

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson made nine changes to the starting line-up.

India scored twice in each half -- Babita Kumari (10') and Lhingdeikim (20') netted early in the first period before Babita struck again in the 63rd minute and Neha wrapped up the scoring in the 80th.

The Young Tigresses will play two more friendlies in the coming days -- against Enskede IK Dam on February 25, and Karlbergs BK on February 28 -- as part of their preparations for April's AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand.

India U20 Women: Ribansi Jamu (GK), Sahena TH, Shruti Kumari, Nishima Kumari (C), Neha, Babita Kumari (Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam 71'), Lhingdeikim (Arina Devi Nameirakpam 46'), Ruchi, Monisha Singha (Pooja 71'), Deepika Pal (Shilji Shaji 71'), Misha Bhandari (Bhumika Devi Khumukcham 71'). (ANI)

