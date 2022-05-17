Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hiranandani Developers recently inaugurated their eagerly awaited Clubhouse of Castle Rock Project at its exclusive township, Hiranandani Gardens in Powai. It was inaugurated by the Founder and MD of Hiranandani Group, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani in the presence of its 300 happy customers and team Hiranandani rejoicing the in-person customer experience moments. The Group's core vision of an ultimate 'Customer Delight' is accomplished by 'Delivering Happiness' going beyond building square feet of space. The project is ready to move in 2 BHK homes with Occupation Certificate received. It is spread across 4 wings comprising of 22(A & B wing) &19(C & D Wing) storeys of statuesque towers. This awe-inspiring project is located near Racquet Club inside the mixed-use integrated township of Hiranandani Gardens, Powai spanning 250 acres.

Elated with the launch of the clubhouse, the company's media spokesperson stated, "Castle Rock is a perfect blend of modern and classic beau-monde that furnishes customers with a bouquet of upbeat amenities to attain ultimate life goals of 'Health, Wealth, and Happiness'. Hiranandani Homes bespoke grandiosity, elegance, and opulence for its elite customers are in the league of those who savour to experience 'living in vogue'. Millennial customers referred to as 'conscious capitalists' constantly look up to the brands that serve the major interest of all the stakeholders. Hiranandani Group since its inception has been practising the ethos of 'Conscious Consumerism' - a balance of Emotion, Ecology and Economy."

The Castle Rock Clubhouse stands out to play a star in the project with an escapade into a world that is surrounded by majestic hills and complemented by a host of resort-style amenities. Located on a ridged topography with scenic pathways, and green canopies, it stimulates experiential living. The tropical themed landscape is perched amidst a beautifully carved space with contoured landscapes and thriving flora -fauna.

The slew of amenities deciphers a zen way of living in an internationally designed tropical landscape with dense and close plantations of around 250 trees. It is closely knitted amidst bamboos, hedges, shrubs, trellis, multicolour creepers, and aesthetic vertical gardens. The ambience is embellished by quirky gazebos, cabanas, WIFI green zones, meditation gardens, play areas, Miyawaki forest and lounges that make it picturesque for every memory to cherish.

In vogue balconies and pristine pool decks are corners to rejuvenate and revitalize one's energies. Such sustainable design thinking is an outcome of the customer's desire to invoke a sense of residing in a lap of paradise.

Post-Covid, the prospective customers' lifestyle choices are skewed towards living in good shape and sound state of mind. As a fitness regime garners traction in the day to day lives, proximity to a fully equipped gym,zumba, and yoga centre proves to be an oasis of health. The Clubhouse at Castle Rock christened as "The Haven" provides all of these in a grand setting alongwith in-built banquet can extend into an open rooftop patio for celebratory moments. The other amenities like play terraces, jogging area, amphitheatre, party lawn, seating alcove, and lounge areas enhance the comfort quotient.

Redeeming such a platter of amenities at the doorstep mesmerizes one into living in a resort-type holiday residence. The aspirational homebuyers looking to foray into a world of exclusivity along with a sense of security will discover their dream abodes in Castle Rock at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

