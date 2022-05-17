Mumbai Indians may have been knocked out of the Indian Premier League long back, but the fate of a few franchisees is in their hands. They take on a horribly out of form Sunrisers Hyderabad, who must win their remaining matches of the season to have an outside chance of making it to the play-offs. With five defeats in their last five matches, Hyderabad have nothing going their way, and Mumbai look the better-balanced outfit despite languishing at rock bottom in the league table. A few other teams like Royal Challenger’s Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will also be monitoring this match closely, such is the competition between the franchisees. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC and KKR of Making It To Last Four.

Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith starred with the bowl for Mumbai Indians as they bundled out Chennai Super Kings under a century in their previous match. That win would have definitely given the record IPL champion the confidence that their squad is good enough to compete with the best and just lacks of consistency. Keiron Pollard has lost his place in the playing eleven and the veteran all-rounder will find it difficult to be amongst the scheme of things next season at this club.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have problem with their batting as they lack a pinch hitter who can take the attack to the opposition. Kane Williamson has found scoring difficult but it is woeful strike rate that is hurting the side. Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have bowled with a lot of heart and Mumbai can struggle to score against the duo. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

MI vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 65 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the MI vs SRH clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

MI vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 65 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the MI vs SRH match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won just once in their last nine attempts at Wankhede Stadium. Their poor run will likely continue against the Mumbai Indians.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2022 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).