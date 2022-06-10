New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gagan Arora, the Founder of Vertex Group, has been appointed as the Trade Commissioner of India-Africa Trade Council Incharge of Nigeria Division at the India-Nigeria Trade Conference held in Delhi a few days ago.

Marking a significant step forward in the in the bilateral trade relations between India and Nigeria.

Gagan Arora extends his gratitude to the Industry known top dignitaries present during this prestigious event; H.E. Ahmed Sule - High Commissioner of Nigeria to India, Asif Iqbal - President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization, Debmalya Banerjee - Regional Director of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and many more.

The Ambassador H.E. Ahmed Sule, expressed great interest in supporting the trade relations between the two countries and invited the trade community to explore all the available choices for investors.

As the Trade Commissioner of India-Africa Trade Council, Arora is responsible for promoting international trade agreements and export trade programmes, aiding exporters in acquiring more value from partner markets, and increasing the implementation of sustainable development obligations.

He has been recently recognized as the Changemaker in the Industry by a leading International Publication. He is the Chairman of the Foreign Investors Council's Delhi Chapter, serves as Director of Global Education for the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce, operates as the Senator for the World Business Angel Investment Forum, and also serves as the Delegate of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders - India.

He has developed a global presence of Vertex Group in 7 countries in just 5 years, which has been acknowledged by the industry and earned him many accolades including 'World's Greatest Leaders Award 2021-22' by Asia One in collaboration with CNBC, Asia's Greatest Leaders Award 2020-21, Best CEO of the year seven times in a row and he has topped the GMI and Forbes list of the Top 100 Influencers in India two times in a row.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as IATC Trade Commissioner for Nigeria. We already have a strong relationship with the region, and I'm looking forward to building on it. My key focus in my new position will be on increasing job opportunities in the Nigerian region by providing online education through Vertex Digital Academy and establishing local BPO's that will create extended job opportunities for the localities aiding in recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic. I want to connect firms for business in Nigeria, as well as uncover other chances for the country's infrastructure needs in the field of setting up business execution. As the trade commissioner, my goal is to strengthen bilateral ties and help India and Nigeria reach new heights," stated Gagan Arora.

"Such collaborations will put these two countries closer together than they have ever been before, bolstering bilateral business ties. Nigeria is already a 480-billion-dollar market that is considered to be one of the most promising markets to invest in. The Nigerian government has also laid out different programs for foreign companies looking to grow their operations in the country. The Indian delegation will search for opportunities for partnership in the manufacturing, education, medical, and mining sectors, as well as other methods to improve the infrastructure required for ease of doing business," said Asif Iqbal.

The first initiative Arora is taking towards Nigeria's evolution, is organising the much-anticipated exhibitions and conferences in Nigeria. Vertex Next, a Vertex Group flagship, will host 'The Power and Water Nigeria Event', which will be held in association with the 'IoT West Africa Conference & Exhibition', to answer the demands that IoT firms have developed for Energy and Utilities. The co-location will take use of an open analytics solution for energy and utility businesses, which covers a wide range of capabilities to fulfil providers' current and future needs.

The transition to clean energy is expected to generate 10.3 Million net new jobs globally by 2030. Most of the anticipated job gains are likely to be in electrical efficiency, power generation and the automotive sector. Vertex Group would act as a catalyst in supporting this energy transition with Arora's vision to create up to 840,000 jobs in Nigeria within this sector itself while the technology is now in full deployment in states like Lagos, which is fully covered with IoT networks, Ogun, Rivers, and the FCT.

Gagan Arora; Founder - Vertex Group (Vertex Global Services, Vertex Digital Academy, Vertex Next & Vertex Cosmos (VCOSMOS))

IATC Trade Commissioner for Nigeria

Delegate for India - Global Chamber of Business Leaders

Chairman - Foreign Investors Council, Delhi

Director - Global Education, Asian Arab Chambers of Commerce

Gagan Arora, the seven times winner of Best CEO award, is a first-generation tech entrepreneur, a tenacious leader, and a tech evangelist, has successfully established himself as a well-known brand name in the industry.

Vertex Group Founder and President, Gagan Arora, has led the growth of Vertex Group into 7 countries in just 5 years, which has been acknowledged by the industry and earned him many accolades including 40 UNDER 40 & Asia's Youngest Entrepreneur by Asia One featured on CNBC & ET Now. Gagan is also recognized by GMI and Forbes amongst Top 100 Influencers in India two times in a row.

Gagan Arora, began his entrepreneurial journey as a torchbearer, then as an entrepreneur, and eventually as a leader. Because of his instinctive and razor-sharp intellect, Arora has a propensity for spotting opportunities and staying ahead of the trend.

Arora says, "I always operate in a way that is more diverse and stimulates more opportunities." He started Vertex out from a small garage in Florida, and in less than five years, he has grown the company across the globe, including United States, United Kingdom, India, Philippines, Nepal, Middle East, and Africa.

