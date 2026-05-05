India Among World’s Most Spam-Affected Nations, Ranks 5th Globally, Says Truecaller Report

Bangalore, May 5: India ranks as the fifth most spammed country in the world, according to the latest data released by Truecaller. Indonesia tops the list, followed by Chile, Vietnam, and Brazil. The insights are based on anonymized and aggregated data from Truecaller, which has over 500 million users globally. In 2025 alone, the platform identified more than 68 billion spam and fraud calls worldwide.

India also features prominently in regional rankings, recording a spam intensity of 66%, placing it among the top five most affected markets globally. The nature of spam calls in India reveals a strong commercial bias, with sales and telemarketing calls accounting for 36%, followed by financial services at 18%, and scams contributing 12% of all spam activity. Global AI Race: India Emerges As World’s 3rd Most Competitive AI Power.

Globally, the drivers of spam vary significantly by region. In Indonesia and Mexico, over 40% of spam calls originate from financial institutions such as banks and lenders. Chile stands out with debt collection accounting for 38% of spam calls -the highest concentration of a single category worldwide. Meanwhile, in Brazil and Nigeria, telecom-related calls dominate, often blurring the line between legitimate communication and fraud.

These patterns highlight a growing global concern: as automated spam continues to scale, trust in unknown calls is rapidly declining. "The scale of what this data shows should concern everyone. Fraud, impersonation, and scams are affecting people's daily lives in a way we have never seen before. In some countries, most unknown calls are now spam - that is a fundamental breakdown in how communication works. Our mission is to build trust in communication, and in 2026, we are focused on stopping fraud before it reaches people," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller. India Set to Become World's Most Sought-after Consumer Market: Morgan Stanley.

On March 31, 2026, Truecaller surpassed 500 million monthly active users globally, with more than 150 million users outside India. The complete report, including the full top 10 rankings and detailed regional insights, is available at the Truecaller Insights page.

About Truecaller

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for 500 million active users worldwide, with more than one billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

For more information, visit www.truecaller.com.

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