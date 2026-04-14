Google has announced an update to its spam policies to combat a deceptive web practice known as "back button hijacking." The company stated that websites found employing this technique could face significant penalties, including manual spam actions or automated demotions in Search rankings. The new policy is scheduled to take effect on June 15, 2026, providing website owners a two-month window to review their technical implementations and ensure compliance with the updated navigation standards.

The move is part of a broader effort by Google to improve the user experience by protecting the integrity of standard browser navigation. Google noted that the rise of manipulative history-altering scripts has necessitated a more explicit classification of these actions under its "malicious practices" category. Meta Projected To Surpass Google in Global Digital Ad Revenue by 2026.

What is Google's 'Back Button Hijacking'

Back button hijacking refers to a technical manipulation where a website interferes with a user’s ability to return to a previous page. Under normal circumstances, clicking the browser’s back button should return the user to the specific URL they visited immediately prior to the current one.

When hijacking occurs, the website inserts or replaces pages within the browser’s history without the user's consent. This often results in the user being redirected to unsolicited content, advertisements, or pages they never visited. In some cases, the practice effectively traps the user on a specific site by preventing them from navigating away using standard controls.

Google’s Enforcement and Technical Rationale

Google’s updated policy explicitly classifies these navigation disruptions as a violation of its Search guidelines. The company explained that such behaviour creates a "mismatch" between user expectations and actual browser behaviour, leading to frustration and a loss of trust in digital navigation.

Websites found in violation after the June 15 deadline may see a sharp decline in visibility. Google highlighted that it will use a combination of automated systems and manual reviews to identify hijacked navigation. While manipulating browser history has long been discouraged, this policy shift provides Google with a more direct mechanism to penalise offending domains.

Guidance for Website Owners and Developers

Google has advised site owners to audit their web scripts to ensure they do not interfere with the standard browsing experience. The company specifically warned that these manipulative practices might not always be intentional on the part of the site owner; they are frequently bundled into third-party libraries, tracking scripts, or advertising tools. Microsoft Outlook Lite App for Android To Shut Down on May 25, Company Urges Users To Migrate to Standard Outlook Mobile App.

To avoid penalties, developers are encouraged to:

Remove any scripts that use the History API to insert deceptive entries.

Review third-party advertising partners for compliance with navigation standards.

Test website navigation across various browsers to ensure the back button functions as expected.

If a website is penalised under the new policy, owners can resolve the technical issues and submit a reconsideration request through the Google Search Console to restore their standing in search results.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).