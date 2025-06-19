PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], June 19: India has registered a strongest-ever presence with representation of 54 universities in QS World University Rankings - 2026, thus becoming the 4th nation in the world with highest number of universities ranked amongst world's top universities in the coveted world university rankings released on Thursday.

Also Read | Summer Solstice 2025 Superstitions and Facts: Unveiling Rituals, Myths and Traditions Associated With the Longest Day of the Year To Celebrate the First Day of Summer.

* From 11 to 54 in past 10 years; India sees big rise in number of universities ranked amongst World's Top Universities

* IIT Delhi Top Spot in India, IIT Bombay Slid 11 places; Chandigarh University Secured 16th Rank among all Indian Universities

Also Read | When Is Narali Purnima 2025? Know Full Moon Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, History and Significance To Celebrate the Auspicious Coconut Festival in Maharashtra.

Marking a substantial 390 per cent increase in the past 10 years in terms of representation of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in Global University Rankings, India has emerged as one of the largest global hubs of higher education in the past decade.

As per official figures, as against 11 universities that featured in the coveted QS World University Rankings in 2015, taking a giant leap in the last one decade, as many as 54 universities (8 new universities ranked this year) have been ranked in the latest edition of QS World University Rankings - 2026.

With this substantial 390 percent increase in terms of university representation in the past one decade, India has become the fastest-growing higher education hub among the G-20 nations and 4th most represented nation in the global rankings.

Continuing with its stellar performance, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi leapfrogged 27 places from 150th rank last year to secure 123rd rank and tops among Indian universities that have been featured in the list.

IIT Bombay slipped from 118th rank last year to 129th rank this year, and IIT Madras leapfrogged 47 places to secured 180th rank as compared to 227 rank last year. These three Indian varsities ranked in the global list of top 200. In the QS World University Rankings 2026, while these 3 universities were ranked among the top 200, 6 Indian universities were ranked amongst the top 300 universities and 10 Indian universities in the top 500 HEIs of the world.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "The global standing of Indian higher educational institutions has gone through a massive transformation in the last 11 years under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It indeed is a proud moment for India that it has become the 4th most represented nation in the QS World University Rankings this year. Owing to the thrust laid on improving the quality of education and ensuring easy accessibility and affordability in recent years, today India has become one of the most favorite academic destinations to pursue higher education and many international students have opted to study here."

"Owing to the thrust laid on extensive research and innovation under the New Education Policy implemented by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, India made huge strides in Global Innovation Index. In 2014, India ranked 76th in Global Innovation Index, which has increased to 39th position in 2024. The number of patents filed have increased from 42763 in 2014 to 92000 in 2024. India improved its rankings from 7th place with 101034 research papers published in 2014 to 4th place globally with 565000 in 2024. Similarly, emerging as the 4th largest start-up ecosystem of the world, as against 400 registered Startups till 2014, India has a total of 1.76 lakh registered start-ups in 2024. With consistent rise in global university rankings and improved performance in almost every parameter as a result the number of foreign students who visited India to pursue their higher studies have increased from 42,000 in 2015 to 72,000 in 2024."

Among private universities in India, Chandigarh University (CU) also continued with its stellar performance by clinching 2nd spot among all private universities in India while leapfrogged 125 places to secure an overall world rank of 575 in the latest rankings by QS World University Rankings 2026. Among the Indian private and public universities, CU has secured 16th Rank this year as compared to 18th rank last year in India as per QS WUR-2026. By securing 575th rank, Chandigarh University has joined the elite league of top 2 percent of universities in the world. In Employer Reputation, Chandigarh University has secured 7th rank among all Indian universities in India.

Besides moving ahead of many IITs and NITs in the country, Chandigarh University has surpassed many international universities in the rankings this year including the universities from China, Japan, and South Korea and other nations. With this, Chandigarh University has become the youngest university to secure the top rank in all public and private universities in India.

On Chandigarh University's consistent rise in the global ranking MP Rajya Sabha and Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "This continued recognition in the QS World Rankings reflects the dedication and excellence of our faculty, staff, and students towards academic rigor, innovative research, and global impact. We remain committed to sustaining this momentum and strive for excellence to uphold our position among the world's leading institutions of higher learning by providing best facilities to students, through best practices of innovation and academics."

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)