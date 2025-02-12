New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri on Wednesday chaired a ministerial roundtable on clean cooking on the second day of India Energy Week 2025.

Minister Puri highlighted India's remarkable success in ensuring universal access to clean cooking gas through targeted subsidies, strong political will, digitization of distribution networks by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), and nationwide campaigns promoting cultural shifts towards clean cooking.

The session brought together representatives from Brazil, Tanzania, Malawi, Sudan, and Nepal, and industry leaders including the International Energy Agency (IEA), Total Energy, and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Puri emphasized that India's model is not only successful but also highly replicable in other Global South nations facing similar energy access challenges.

The Union Minister noted that under India's Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), beneficiaries receive LPG access at a highly affordable cost of just 7 cents per day, while other consumers can avail themselves of clean cooking fuel at 15 cents per day.

This affordability has been a game-changer in driving widespread adoption, he asserted.

During the discussion, international representatives shared their experiences and challenges in expanding access to clean cooking solutions. Dkt. Doto Mashaka Biteko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Tanzania outlined its strategy to enable 80 per cent of households to transition to clean cooking by 2030, leveraging subsidies and a mix of energy sources, including LPG, natural gas, and biogas.

However, he acknowledged significant challenges, including financing constraints, the high cost of infrastructure, and the need for regulatory reforms to encourage private-sector participation.

Mohieldien Naiem Mohamed Saied, Minister of Energy and Oil, Sudan, emphasized the need for private sector engagement to bridge gaps in LPG supply, as the country still imports a significant portion of its energy needs.

Encouraging local cylinder production and ensuring cost-effective imports remain key hurdles in achieving broader adoption. Representatives of Rwanda and Nepal shared their efforts in reducing firewood dependency through electric stoves and biogas expansion.

Mary Burce Warlick, Deputy Executive Director of IEA noted that India's success offers valuable lessons for other countries, particularly in tackling challenges related to affordability, access, and infrastructure.

She further emphasized the role of concessional financing and public-private partnerships (PPP) in expanding clean cooking access globally. Addressing cultural acceptance and regulatory adjustments, such as tax reductions, were also highlighted as crucial measures for large-scale adoption.

Warlick, talking to ANI, later said, "This was a very important subject for the minister to host today and it's a big priority for us at the International Energy Agency as well. Achieving universal access to clean cooking is a major priority that is going to involve and require international collaboration. So it was wonderful to hear from the ministers who are present here today about all of the great and very important work and steps they are taking to make progress in that area..."

Rahool Panandiker, Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) highlighted India's clean cooking transformation, underscoring its strong political commitment, effective subsidy targeting, and robust public awareness campaigns.

He further credited India's Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for enabling last-mile LPG delivery through digital platforms, making adoption seamless. Panadiker also underscored the need for refining the cylinder refill model to ensure sustained usage and balance affordability with economic sustainability.

Responding to the potential of solar cookers in expanding clean cooking technologies across the Global South, Minister Puri highlighted that IOCL's advanced solar cookers, featuring integrated solar panels, are priced at approximately USD 500 per unit with no additional costs over their lifecycle.

The Union Minister added that while the current price point remains a challenge for widespread adoption, leveraging carbon financing and collaborating with the private sector could drive costs down, making solar cooking a viable alternative for millions.

This initiative aligns with India's broader efforts to diversify clean cooking options beyond LPG, reinforcing the country's commitment to reducing reliance on traditional biomass fuels and cutting carbon emissions.

Minister Puri concluded the discussion by reaffirming India's commitment to supporting energy access initiatives worldwide. He underscored that the Indian model, backed by smart subsidies and sustainable policies, provides a scalable solution for other developing nations striving to achieve clean cooking access.

He stressed that achieving universal clean cooking access is not merely an economic imperative but a moral one, given the severe health and environmental impacts of traditional biomass cooking.

India Energy Week was envisioned as more than just another industry conference--it was designed to be a dynamic platform redefining global energy dialogues. In just two years, this self-funded initiative has achieved precisely that, becoming the world's second-largest energy event. The third edition, scheduled from February 11-14, 2025, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, represents a significant milestone in shaping the global energy narrative. (ANI)

