Business News | India Focusing on Data Sovereignty, and Foreign Investment in Data Centres: Jitin Prasad

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada on Friday termed data centres as the "data factory of the world" and said efforts are underway to ensure data sovereignty by keeping critical data within the country while simultaneously attracting foreign investments in the sector.

Speaking on the sidelines at the launch of the report "India's Data Centres Moment: From Capacity to Capability" by the NFPRC Foundation in New Delhi, Prasada said India is steadily strengthening its role in the global technology ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with data centres expected to play a crucial role in the country's digital growth.

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"Data centres are the data factory of the world in India. And in the coming time, it will be very important and critical to keep our data sovereignty in India and also to invite investment from abroad. Both these things are happening simultaneously," Prasada said.

The Minister said the government's vision is to ensure access to technology for all sections of society while enhancing India's contribution to the global technology sector.

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"Under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone should get access to technology. India is taking step by step and contributing to the world in the field of technology. Data centres will play a very important role in this," he said.

Prasada further said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is preparing a future strategy for the sector and has developed a report focusing on the role of data centres and digital sovereignty.

"And the future strategy, its role, and what role our Ministry of Electronics and IT is playing in this, we have developed a report under this. And whatever suggestions we get under this, the Indian government will take care of those suggestions and make the future strategy," he added.

The Minister also appreciated the efforts of the NSERC Foundation and its chairman Tarun Chugh for focusing on issues related to data centres and digital sovereignty in India. (ANI)

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