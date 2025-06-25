PNN

New Delhi [India], June 25: The upcoming 4th edition of India Space Congress 2025 (ISC 2025) -- scheduled from June 25-27 at Le Meridien, New Delhi -- arrives at a critical juncture, spotlighting India's dual mission: addressing national strategic imperatives while building a globally relevant space future rooted in autonomy, innovation, and resilience.

With over 1,000 stakeholders from 30 countries and participation from top government officials, military strategists, global investors, and industry leaders, the ISC Conference and expo will burgeon as the nation's premier annual space congregation organised by SIA-India. Reinforcing its global outlook, ISC 2025 will feature Italy, Norway, Hungary, and Western Australia as official Country Partners, each leading high-level delegations, technical sessions, and bilateral engagements. With participation expected from over 40 countries, this year's Congress will amplify India's strategic intent to become a global hub for space diplomacy, market access, and cross-border technology cooperation.

"The space sector which is becoming vibrant is an essential element towards making India a powerful nation. India's evolution in the space domain is no longer optional -- it is essential"- said PM Modi while giving india a vision for "Developed India 2047". This evolution must go beyond serving national security; it must also enable India to lead in a multipolar space future where strategic autonomy, technological innovation, material compititiveness, indigenisation and seamless international collaboration are the pillars of global influence justifying the theme for ISC 2025 as "Pioneering Innovation in Space Tech: India's Journey Towards Global Partnerships," the event marks a decisive moment in India's emergence as a space power.

Supported by premier national and international institutions -- including Ministry of electronics and information techcnology, Dept Science and Tech, Ministry ofEarth Sciences, New Space India Ltd, IN-SPACe, Govt e-Marketplace, RIS, National Institute of Advance Science, GSITDA the Australian and Italian Space Agencies, and others -- ISC 2025 also reinforces India's commitment to international collaboration and strategic diplomacy in space via exclusive sessions led by international delegations from official Country Partners will highlight bilateral opportunities for Indian companies to expand globally.

The Congress will host over 35 thematic sessions across multiple primary tracks focusing on:

* Satellite Communication, having projected to be a $14.8 billion market, driven by broadband expansion, 5G integration, and real-time remote sensing capabilities.

* Earth Observation valued at $8 billion, with applications across climate monitoring, smart agriculture, infrastructure planning, and disaster response.

* Investment and insurance coverage in space ventures, given growing inflow investments in private sector and increased number of launches, events of launch failures, communication issues, and debris threats, space insurance has become high-risk market.

* Space Exploration, a mix-bag track exploring multiple other avenues from defence to Cybersecurity, growing at a 16% CAGR, these sectors are crucial as India develops resilient, secure, and autonomous space-based military capabilities.

Key topics include regulatory reforms, and emerging segments like outer space economy and biomanufacturing. The recent developments with India's inaugural biological experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4) makes the discussion even more opportune especially in exploring sustainable food production in microgravity.

"Amidst intensifying geopolitical uncertainty and the rapidly shifting contours of global power, India is asserting its place not just as a participant in space, but as a key architect of the global space ecosystem. The discussions will also spotlight curated defence sessions and India's space contribution to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), especially in light of present geopolitical challenges."- -Anil Prakash, DG, SIA-India

"With an estimated ₹1,000 crore in venture capital already in the pipeline, IN-SPACe's ₹500 crore Technology Adoption Fund (TAF), ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds in Union Budget 2025 to concentrate on deep-tech startups, ISC 2025 will serve as a matchmaking hub for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity firms keen to tap into India's expanding space economy, projected to reach $44 billion by 2033. "- Dr Subbarao Pavuluri, President , ISA-Inida

Adding to the gravitas of the event is a distinguished lineup of speakers and participants, including top policymakers, scientists, diplomats, and industry leaders. Eminent personalities such as Dr Pawan K Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, Dr Shailesh Nayak, Director, NIAS , Dr. Rajiv Bahl, MD PhD, Secretary to Govt. of India, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare & Director-General, Indian Council of Medical Research, Ms. Arti Bhatnagar, Special Secretary and Financial Advisor at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Ministry of MSME, Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Govt. of India, Department of Biotechnology, Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Science , Air Vice Marshal D.V. Khot, Director of Strategy and Planning at IN-SPACe, and senior international diplomats including HE Philip Green OAM, Australian High Commissioner to India , HE Frances Adamson AC, Governor of South Australia, Dr. Ian Martinus, Investment and Trade Commissioner for India Gulf, Government of Western Australia, Ms. Malini Dutt , Trade & Investment Commissioner, India & Global Network, Government of New South Wales, Australia, H. E. Istvan SZABO, Honourable Ambassador of Hungary, H.E. May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, Prof Dr Kai-Uwe Schrogl, President of the International Institute of Space Law (IISL) and Special Advisor for Political Affairs, European Space Agency (ESA), Mr. Shivaji Chatterjee, CEO, President & Managing Director, Hughes Communications India, Dr Thierry E. Klein, President, Nokia Bell Labs Solutions, Mr. PJ Nath, Managing Director & CEO TATA Nelco Ltd, Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In, Lt. Gen Vinod G Khandare (Retd), Former Principal Advisor, Ministry of Defence Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, President, The Aeronautical Society of India, will also enrich the discussions. Dr. S.P. Aggarwal, Director of NESAC, will contribute insights from India's frontier state of Meghalaya, reinforcing the national character of the Congress.

As India's space programme enters a new era, ISC 2025 will serve as a launchpad for bold ideas, strategic coalitions, and future-defining innovations that position India not just in orbit -- but at the forefront of global space leadership.

SIA-India: SIA-India is a dynamic, not-for-profit space sector association, dedicated to advancing sectoral interests, accelerating industry growth, and catalysing collaboration through strategic engagements with key governmental and global stakeholders, policymakers, regulatory bodies, and standardisation entities, aiming to create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem within the civil, commercial and defence space domains.

