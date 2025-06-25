As the digital landscape becomes more crowded and competitive, many forward-thinking brands are re-evaluating their marketing priorities. A growing number of companies—especially in sectors like fintech, D2C, healthcare, and enterprise SaaS—are now shifting focus from pure-play advertising to a more strategic approach: Digital PR.

At the forefront of this shift is Examplad Media, one of India’s emerging Digital PR agencies that specializes in helping brands secure high-impact media placements in national publications such as Forbes India, Business Standard, Outlook, Mid-Day, and more.

The Rise of Digital PR in Corporate Strategy

Traditionally, marketing strategies have leaned heavily on paid ads to capture attention. However, digital PR goes a step further by building credibility, shaping narratives, and driving long-term brand equity—all through earned media.

“Paid advertising creates visibility. But Digital PR builds trust,” says a spokesperson at Examplad Media. “In today’s economy, trust is the biggest currency any brand can hold.”

For corporate brands, especially those looking to raise funding, enter new markets, or position their leadership as industry authorities, Digital PR offers unparalleled advantages.

What Digital PR Brings to the Table

Unlike conventional PR, digital PR integrates media placements with SEO, brand storytelling, and online discoverability. It ensures that when someone searches for the brand or leadership team online, they encounter high-quality, credible articles from known publications—not just paid press releases or ad links.

Some key advantages of Digital PR include:

- Increased brand authority across online channels

- Organic growth in search traffic via authoritative backlinks

- Enhanced reputation and trust among investors, customers, and hiring prospects

- Strategic visibility during important milestones like launches, acquisitions, or fundraises

Case in Point: PR That Converts

In recent months, Examplad Media has assisted several funded startups and mid-sized brands in crafting and executing targeted PR campaigns. These efforts led to:

- 3x improvement in branded search volume within weeks

- Coverage in 8+ major publications during a single campaign cycle

- Positive perception shifts across stakeholder groups including VCs and clients

Why Corporates Are Taking Notice

For large enterprises and funded startups alike, the question is no longer “Why Digital PR?” but rather, “Who is the right partner to manage it?” The answer increasingly points toward niche, agile agencies that understand both media dynamics and brand strategy.

Examplad Media offers a tailored approach not just pushing out stories, but shaping how a brand is perceived in key media channels. Its team works closely with founders, CXOs, and marketing heads to ensure each narrative aligns with the company’s long-term goals.

About Examplad Media

Examplad Media is a leading Digital PR agency based in India, helping brands across sectors build online authority through strategic media placements and storytelling. With a growing network of media partnerships and deep expertise in brand positioning, Examplad Media has quickly emerged as a preferred partner for startups and corporates looking to amplify their voice in the digital space.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)