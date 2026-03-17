India Global Innovation Connect Heads to New Delhi for the First Time with Landmark 5th Edition on May 6-7, 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 17: The fifth edition of the India Global Innovation Connect (IGIC), India's leading international platform for innovation and technology collaboration, will take place on May 6-7, 2026, in New Delhi bringing together some of the world's most influential leaders shaping the future of technology and innovation.

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The theme for this year's annual gathering is "India in the age of AI". IGIC 2026 will convene global decision-makers from industry, government, venture capital, startups, academia, and policymaking circles to explore India's rapidly expanding role in the global innovation ecosystem and in frontier technologies, as a new hub for next-generation technologies.

Organized by Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory and supported by key ecosystem stakeholders, including partner organizations such as TiE Delhi NCR and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) IGIC 2026 will serve as a powerful platform to strengthen collaboration between India's vibrant venture capital and innovation ecosystem and its global counterparts.

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The two-day event will feature high-profile keynote addresses, fireside conversations, and panel discussions with prominent global and Indian business leaders, technology pioneers, investors, and policymakers. Discussions will focus on some of the most transformative sectors shaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence, fintech, aerospace, sustainability, semiconductors, data centres, defence technologies, biotech, healthtech, and strategies for scaling breakthrough startups.

IGIC 2026 is expected to welcome international delegations and participants from North America, Europe, Asia, and emerging innovation hubs worldwide, further strengthening its position as a truly global forum for dialogue, partnership, and technology collaboration.

"India has become one of the most dynamic innovation ecosystems in the world, driven by its entrepreneurial talent, digital infrastructure, and growing investor interest. IGIC provides a unique platform where global investors, corporates, startups, and policymakers can come together to explore new partnerships and accelerate the development of transformative technologies," said Claude Smadja, Chairman of Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory.

Through its platform, IGIC aims to expand technology and business interactions between India's and global startup ecosystems, provide actionable insights on accelerating technology innovation in India, support the conversion of innovative ideas into market-ready products and services, identify opportunities emerging from global technology and business trends, highlight India's rise as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, and assess the impact of policy and regulatory developments on business and innovation.

Confirmed speakers for IGIC 2026 include Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Avi Avula, President & MD, Corporate Vice President Semiconductor Products Group Asia, Applied Materials India, USA, Will Poole, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Capria Ventures, USA, Thierry Porte, Managing Director & Vice Chairman, JC Flowers & Co LLC, USA, Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council; Baijayant "Jay" Panda, national Vice president and spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Member of the Lok Sabha; Ruchir Dixit, Vice President & Country Manager, Siemens EDA; Amarjeet Singh Makhija, Markets Lead Advisory, PwC India;; Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital; Satish Shukla, Co-Founder, Addverb Technologies; Umakant Soni, Chairman, AI Foundry; Sudhir Rao, Managing Partner, Clesta Capital; Yunpeng Qu, Founder & CEO, Yaya Zhixian Technology; and Rachelle Jensen, CEO, Luminis Water Technologies.

For more information and registration details, visit: indiaglobalinnovationconnect.com

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