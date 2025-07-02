Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2 (ANI): Building on the momentum towards the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Asia's largest digital technology forum scheduled to be held in October this year, IMC on Tuesday organised a roadshow in Bengaluru, a release said.

Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 has put a major focus on Bengaluru as a critical launchpad, reflecting the city's thriving startup ecosystem and leadership in deep-tech advancement.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know About New Nothing Smartphone Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Glyph Matrix.

This year, IMC 2025 places a special emphasis on empowering startups and innovators through its flagship ASPIRE program, which will connect over 500 startups with leading investors, incubators, and global partners for mentorship, live pitching and networking.

The IMC 2025 Roadshow in Bengaluru was organised on the sidelines of the Matrix Global Summit 2025 by TiE Bangalore, which has become a crucial platform uniting industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries.

Also Read | On Which Channel UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Continental Football Tournament Free Live Streaming Online?.

This year, the summit is placing special emphasis on deep-tech domains such as Generative AI, new-age manufacturing, blockchain, and industrial sustainability, fostering collaboration and inspiring breakthrough ideas that will drive India's next wave of innovation.

Speaking to ANI, Minister of State (MoS) for Communications & Rural Development, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said, "Lot of startups are here. We want to empower the startups; it is one of the major objectives of the Modi government. IMC Indian Mobile Congress also has a lot of startups when we put on that event, even though it is for telecom-related equipment, there are a lot of private equity and venture capital and highly intellectual people would be coming there, so it is a good idea for all these startup people, even if it is not related to telecom, to come there. They can see how one part of India is progressing."

Addressing the audience, Minister of State (MoS) for Communications & Rural Development, Pemmasani, said, "The digital transformation has been extraordinary with 1.2 billion mobile subscribers, 1 billion broadband users and over 2.2 lakh villages connected through BharatNet."

He added that they are now investing USD 18 billion more to connect 40,000 additional gram panchayats and 1.5 crore rural households with high-speed internet.

"From importing 75 per cent of our mobile devices, we are now exporting Rs 1.8 trillion worth of devices annually. "This is a shift from 'Made for India' to 'Made by India'," he added.

Dr Neeraj Mittal, Chairman, DCC & Secretary (T), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, said, "We've often heard that India lagged in 4G, went with the world in 5G, and now wishes to lead in 6G. That ambition is what this event brings together. Telecom is a tough, highly regulated space, dominated by global giants who control standards and platforms. But through schemes and funds, such as the TTDF, the Government of India is reducing risks for startups and enabling them to grow. Our doors are always open, and we invite all innovators to come forward, be part of this journey, and help India lead the world in telecom," he added.

Abhijit Kishore, Chairman, COAI said, "At India Mobile Congress, we believe that technology makes its deepest impact when it leads to transformation across industries, communities and borders. This belief forms the foundation of our 2025 theme, Innovate to Transform. I think the journey ahead is filled with promise. And I'm confident that IMC will remain at the forefront, shaping the next chapter of India's digital revolution."

The Startup World Cup 2025 - India and the Open API Hackathon, both set to energise the innovation landscape during the IMC 2025 event in October 2025.

The Startup World Cup India 2025 - India - will take place at IMC 2025 as part of the Aspire programme. The Open API Hackathon at IMC 2025 will invite developers from across India to engage with the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, a global effort to standardise telecom network APIs and make them accessible to the wider developer community.

Participants will leverage a live developer platform to build innovative applications using real network capabilities, creating solutions for sectors such as fintech, mobility and logistics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)