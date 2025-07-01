UEFA Euro 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Women's football is back in action with the continental competition UEFA Euro 2025. England will look to defend their title the 14th edition of the UEFA European Women’s Championship which commences on July 02, Wednesday. The hosts for this edition of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is Switzerland. Europe's top nations will compete over the course of the 26-day tournament across eight host cities. 51 women's national football teams are associated with the UEFA. Among them, 16 have qualified for the UEFA Euro 2025. The eight swiss cities where the competition will take place are Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St Gallen, Lucerne, Sion, and Thun. Some exciting footballing action waits for the fans over the next month in the UEFA Euro 2025. Alexia Putellas Ready To Lead Spain Women’s Football Team at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 After Injury Sidelined Her in 2022.

According to UEFA, the total prize pot for the tournament is 41 M Euros ($48 M), more than double the 16 M Euros (about $19 M) handed out in the previous edition in 2022. All 16 teams will receive a participation fee of 1.8 M Euros ($2.1 M). All four teams in each of the four groups will play each other once, and the top two teams will progress to the knockout stage, which begins with the quarterfinals. England, Spain and Germany are the three teams who are outright favourites to win the Euro. England are the defending champions while Spain are the defending World Champions. With the like of Klara Buhl up their ranks, Germany are also expected to pose a strong challenge.

Women's UEFA Euro 2025 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Tournament UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Date July 02 to July 27 Timings 9:30 PM and 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Host Nation Switzerland Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming) No Telecast in India

Where to Watch Women's UEFA Euro 2025 Matches Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the Women's UEFA Euro 2025 in India. Hence, fans won't be able to watch the UEFA Euro 2025 on their TV channels. For all the information on live streaming viewing options of the Club World Cup 2025 series, scroll down below.

Where to Watch Women's UEFA Euro 2025 Matches Live Streaming in India?

In good news for Indian audiences, fans will have an online viewing option to watch the all the information 2025. The live streaming viewing option of the Women's UEFA Euro 2025 will be available for the fans on the FanCode mobile app and website in exchange for a subscription pass.

