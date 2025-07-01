Mumbai, July 1: Nothing Phone 3 has been launched in India and the global market after years of anticipation. The UK-based Nothing Technology Limited company, headed by CEO Carl Pei, launched Nothing Phone 2 in 2023. Nothing Phone 3 comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and different design. This time, Nothing has made major changes in the Phone 3, skipping the Glyph Interface and introducing a new 'Glyph Matrix' design.

Nothing Phone (3) has a unique rear design compared to Nothing Phone 2. The camera placements are different, but the transparent design on the back is still present. It borrows some design elements from the previous model. The Phone 3 is launched in two colour options: Black and White. It weighs 218 grams and has an 8.99mm thickness.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features

Nothing Phone 3 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor mated with Qualcomm Adreno 825 GPU, Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, and Qualcomm AI Engine. Nothing has launched this smartphone in two RAM and storage options - 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB. Nothing Phone 3 comes with a 6.67-inch Flexible LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

Nothing Phone 3 comes with a 50MP primary OIS camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. On the front, the smartphone has a 50MP camera. The periscope camera on the device offers 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 60x ultra zoom. Phone 3 packs a 5,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support and 15W wireless charging. Additionally, it offers 5W reverse wireless charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G ‘Champagne Gold’ Colour Variants Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The smartphone offers dual SIM (nano+eSIM) and does not come with a hybrid SIM slot. Nothing Phone 3 runs on Nothing OS 3, based on Android 15, and comes with Essential Space. It has Bluetooth 5.3 version and Wi-Fi 7 support. Nothing has announced five years of Android updates and seven years of security patches every two months.

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India, Sale Date

Nothing Phone 3 price in India starts at INR 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The higher variant offering 16GB RAM and 512GB ROM is launched at INR 89,999. On Flipkart, the interested customers can get up to INR 5,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards. TECNO Spark 40 Series Teased, Launch in India Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The e-commerce website has 5% cashback offer on Axis Bank Flipkart Debit card and 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card up to INR 4,000 per statement quarter. Nothing Phone 3 pre-orders begin today on Flipkart. The smartphone will be available on July 4, 2025. In the box, the customers will get the phone, case, screen protector, 100 metre cable, SIM tray ejector tool and a safety and warranty card.

