New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): India has produced record rice, wheat, and maize in the 2024-25 kharif season, as per Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare's second advance estimates of production of major agricultural crops.

India has produced Kharif foodgrains to the tune of 1,663.91 lakh tonne and Rabi foodgrains (excluding summer crop) at 1,645.27 lakh tonne.

Also Read | Holi 2025: Bihar BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul Asks Muslims To 'Stay Indoors' on Holi, Gets Slammed by Tejashwi Yadav (Watch Video).

Kharif rice is estimated at 1,206.79 lakh tonne while Rabi rice (excluding summer) at 157.58 lakh tonne.

Wheat production is projected at 1,154.30 lakh tonne, while kharif maize at 248.11 lakh tonne; rabi maize (excluding summer) at 124.38 lakh tonne.

Also Read | Human Sacrifice Case in Gujarat: Occultist Hacks Minor Girl to Death With Axe in Front of Her Mother in Chhota Udepur, Places Victim’s Blood on Temple Stairs.

Kharif Rice production is estimated at 1,206.79 lakh tonne as compared to 1,132.59 lakh tonne in 2023-24, showing an increase of 74.20 lakh tonne. Production of rabi rice is estimated at 157.58 lakh tonne. Production of wheat is estimated at 1154.30 lakh tonne, which is higher by 21.38 lah tonne as compared to previous year's production of 1,132.92 lakh tonne.

Production of millets (Kharif) is estimated at 137.52 lakh tonne and millets (Rabi) is estimated at 30.81 lakh tonne. Further, production of nutri /coarse cereals (kharif) is estimated at 385.63 lah tonne and production of nutri /coarse cereals (Rabi) is estimated at 174.65 lakh tonne.

Production of Tur and Gram is estimated at 35.11 lakh tonne and 115.35 lakh tonne, respectively and the production of Lentil is estimated at 18.17 lakh tonne.

The production of Kharif and Rabi Groundnut is estimated at 104.26 lakh tonne and 8.87 lakh tonne, respectively.

Kharif Groundnut production is higher by 17.66 lakh tonne as compared to previous year Kharif groundnut production of 86.60 lakh tonne. The production of Soybean is estimated at 151.32 lakh tonne which is higher by 20.70 lakh tonne as compared to previous year's production of 130.62 lakh tonne and production of Rapeseed and Mustard is estimated at 128.73 lakh tonne.

The production of Cotton is estimated at 294.25 Lakh Bales (of 170 Kg each) and production of Sugarcane is estimated at 4350.79 lakh tonne.

These estimates have been primarily prepared on the basis of information received from States. The Second Advance Estimates covers Kharif and Rabi Season, the summer season shall be incorporated in the Third Advance Estimates.

India has three cropping seasons: Summer, Kharif, and Rabi. Kharif crops, sown during June-July and dependent on monsoon rains, are harvested in October-November. Rabi crops, sown in October-November, are harvested from January, depending on their maturity. Summer crops are produced between the Rabi and Kharif seasons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)