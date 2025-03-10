Ahmedabad, March 10: A shocking incident of human sacrifice has come to light from Gujarat, where a four-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death by an occultist. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, March 10, in front of the deceased girl's mother in Chhota Udepur (Chhota Udaipur), a tribal dominated district in Gujarat. The deceased was later identified as Rita Tadvi, who died on the spot due to severe injuries to her head and throat.

After the incident, cops arrested the accused, Lalo Himmat Tadvi, who killed the minor girl to death. Speaking to The Times of India, D S Vadher, police inspector, Bodeli police station, said that the incident seems to be a human sacrifice case. In her statement, Rita's mother Jyoti Tadvi told cops that the accused took his daughter's blood and put it on the stairs of a small temple in his house. Gujarat Shocker: Class 10 Student Raped by Teacher After Earning Praise for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Speech on January 26, Accused Arrested.

Accused Kidnapped Minor Girl Before Killing Her

The whole incident happened so fast that Jyoti did not get time to react. The alleged incident took place on Monday morning in Panej village of Bodeli taluka. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that on the day of the incident, Lalo, who is also a neighbour of the deceased, picked up the girl all of a sudden while she was walking behind her mother near their house.

Occultist Hacks Victim To Death in Front of Her Mother

In her complaint, Jyoti said that she saw the accused walking hurriedly towards his house with her daughter. While screaming for help, Jyoti chased Lalo. Amid this, two of Jyoti's who heard her scream for help joined her. Soon after the accused reached his home, he removed an axe and hit Rita on her head and throat. The entire incident occurred in front of Jyoti who saw her daughter being killed. Gujarat Shocker: Bharuch School Principal Slaps Maths Teacher 18 Times for Alleged Verbal Abuse in Class, Video Goes Viral.

After killing the minor girl, the accused took her blood and put it on the stairs of a small temple that he made. Meanwhile, cops have launched a probe in connection with the incident. They are investigating to know why the accused allegedly sacrificed the minor girl.

