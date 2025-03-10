Patna, March 10: A BJP MLA in Bihar triggered controversy on Monday by urging Muslims to "stay indoors" during Holi, drawing sharp criticism from Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to reprimand the legislator and file an FIR against him. The remarks were made by Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, the MLA from Bisfi assembly constituency in Madhubani district, while speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Sabha premises.

"I want to appeal to Muslims there are 52 jummas (Fridays) in a year. The one this week coincides with Holi. So, they should let Hindus celebrate the festival and not take offence if colours are smeared on them. If they have such a problem, they should stay indoors. This is essential for maintaining communal harmony," Thakur added.

When pointed out that Muslims observe Roza (fasting) during Ramazan and hold special prayers on Fridays, the MLA snapped, "They have always had double standards. They are happy to make money by setting up stalls selling abir-gulaal (coloured powders), but if a few stains land on their clothes, they start fearing dozakh (hell)."

The comments drew a sharp attack from Tejashwi Yadav, a former deputy chief minister, who reminded Bachaul, "It is not his father's rule (baap ka raj). There should be an FIR against him for trying to whip up communal tension".

"But Bachaul should remember this is Bihar, where designs of RSS-BJP and Sangh Parivar have often been foiled. He thinks he can strike terror into our Muslim brethren. But ours is a land where every single Muslim would be protected by at least five to six Hindus", asserted Yadav.

He added, "I would also like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to summon Bachaul and pull him up for his tirade against the minority community. Though that may be too much to expect from the Leader of the House who no longer seems to be in his senses".

However, state minority affairs minister and JD(U) leader Zama Khan asserted that "there will be no untoward incident. The administration has been clearly instructed to ensure harmony during the festive season."