Paris [France], June 21 (ANI): A large number of Indian startups showcased their innovation at the four-day Vivatech 2022 conference in Paris, and the Indian government welcome investments from the European companies, especially French firms, to invest in these startups, Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf has said.

Talking to ANI Indian envoy said, "In the course of the past four days, there has been enormous interest in the Indian pavilion, in part because we are the country of the year so there is a lot of publicity around it. You've seen a lot of visitors to this excellent set of startups over here. I've been talking to them. They are extremely happy with their experience here with the exposure that they've got. They're very excited about the prospects."

Ashraf added, "our startups have told me that they have been approached by or have started conversations with a large number of companies here as also investors, incubators and accelerators for a diverse range of products. So what we wish to do is to do not just limit ourselves to this conference."

"We are collecting all the information from the startups that are present here. The people they have met, the conversations they have had, who they've been approached with what kind of further help they need, whether it is with additional companies or investors or with regulators as in the case of medical devices and we will continue to be a bridge between these startups and potential partners over here whether they are markets collaborators or investors here," Ashraf said.

Aditi Bhosle Walunj, Co-Founder of Repos Energy said, "we have created a complete platform where you can order fuel delivered at your doorstep so the similar. Companies like Total Energy, Dutch government have shown interest in us. Tokyo is planning an event for startups which will be the largest in Japan and they want Repos to showcase its innovation of Mobile Energy Distribution there."

Repos Energy is an energy distribution with a mission is to bring all fuels, be it liquid, gaseous, electric & hydrogen fuel on the app and deliver them using IOT enabled special purpose vehicles called Mobile Fuel Stations.

Subhash Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Sascan media tech, which is a startup incubator at the timer interval, said, "we have developed multispectral imaging camera for screening and early detection of all cancers and for biopsy guidance."

This device can be used by health workers for cleaning up potentially malignant lesions of the oral cavity in the rural areas of India.

Because cancer is a growing concern that countries with more than 90,000 cases each year, this device will be a big boon to detect early stages because mortality rate for cancer is very high in the country, more than 50 per cent of people who are detected with cancer die in the same year. So this device is going to be handy and very useful for the country if it can be implemented through the public health system the country. (ANI)

