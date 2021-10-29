New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI/ThePRTree): Bela Signora, an emerging Indian brand especially set up for women recently introduced a variety of clothes and accessories suiting the traditional market with a local touch.

Started by Poonam Yadav and Saroj Kulhari in 2019, the brand deals in a wide range of exquisite indo-western and traditional wear. They are all set to roll out their first manufacturing unit and their exclusive store in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro & Note 11 Pro+ With MediaTek Processors Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

The brand specifically deals with women's clothing and accessories that are handmade keeping in mind all aspects of sustainability and current fashion trends. The outfits are a result of hard work and careful crafting that depicts the elegance, beauty, and decency of the art. At the current point of time, Bela Signora is offering a wide range of traditional clothing as well as Indo-western wear at economical pricing.

Talking about the brand, Co-founder, Poonam Yadav says, "We, at Bela Signora, wanted to revive our ancient traditional culture, and what better than making people connect to it through clothes. I believe that Indian and particularly Rajasthani outfits have so much grace and elegance to it that it catches the attention of people around them. To make people connected to our roots and also to make them aware of our rich heritage, I along with my best friend Saroj Kulhari started the brand. Today, we offer numerous clothing ranges be it ghagra-choli, kanchli, or Kurti. Apart from traditional attire, we also have a wide range of Indo-western wear for women who like to flaunt the blend of tradition along with fashion."

Also Read | TS ICET 2021 Counselling Dates Announced on Official Website tsicet.nic.in, Registration Begins on November 3; Check Details.

Co-founder Saroj Kulhari also joins the rank of her friend. Kulhari says, "We come from a culture-rich state and luckily we have always seen women around us wearing these beautiful outfits that are a testimony to our heritage. In order to tell the rest of India about our culture, we started the brand Bela Signora. The brand has been getting a good response from the people and we hope to continue scaling our ranges and maintaining the set quality standard. We are hopeful that in times to come, people will start connecting with us on a bigger scale."

The brand donates a reasonable part of their earnings to charities and humanitarian causes helping to better the lives of the underprivileged. The industry needs more such women-centric brands, and Bela Signora is the right hay in the stack.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)