Redmi, the Chinese tech giant officially launched the Note 11 Series in the home country. Redmi Note 11 Series include Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ smartphones. All models come with a punch-hole display and a multiple rear cameras. Redmi Note 11 is priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,000) for the 4GB + 128GB variant whereas 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models cost CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 16,400), CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 18,700) and CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 21,100), respectively. Redmi Note 11 Series To Be Launched Today; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Redmi Note 11 Pro retails at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700) for the 6GB + 128GB storage whereas 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 22,300), CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 24,500). On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models cost CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 24,500) and CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,900).

Redmi Note 11 features a 6.6-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 16MP selfie snapper, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ come with similar specifications. Both handsets feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. For photography, both phones flaunt a 108MP main camera and get dual symmetrical JBL-tuned stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. The Note 11 Pro+ packs a 4,500mAh battery with a 120W fast charging facility, whereas the Note 11 Pro comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

