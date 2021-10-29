Hyderabad, October 29: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2021 counselling registration dates have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). According to the official notification, the counselling registration process will begin on November 3. The candidates who have qualified for the TS ICET can check the counselling schedule on the official website of TSICET at tsicet.nic.in.

The TS ICET counselling will be held in two phases followed by spot admission. The first phase of counselling will end on November 9 while the provisional First Phase allotment of seats will be made on November 14.

TS ICET counselling dates: Check Complete Schedule:

1st Phase counselling registration November 3 to November 9 1st Phase Provisional allotment of seat November 14 Final Phase Counselling registration November 21 Final Phase Provisional allotment of seats November 26 Reporting at allotted College November 27 to November 29 Spot admission details November 28

The provisional Final Phase allotment of seats will be out on November 26. The aspirants can download their provisional allotment order through their ROC form number, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth.

