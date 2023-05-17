New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/SRV): The Indian Economic Trade Organization returned successfully from Jamaica after attending the JAMAICA EXPO 2023 held at the Indoor Stadium in Kingston.

The delegation was led by the President of Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr Asif Iqbal along with the Trade Commissioner of the Latin American Caribbean Trade Council Sujatha Vinjumuri along with an Indian cultural group from St Louis in the United States.

The delegation was welcomed by the Indian High Commissioner in Jamaica His Excellency Runghsung Masakui and who fixed many meetings with the Jamaican counterparts for accelerating trade process between the two countries. The delegation met the CEO of Jamaica Special Economic Zone who briefed about the various advantages in 184 locations that can help Indian companies to enjoy operating in the Free zones. Senior Director Licia Grant, Yeunik Hinds and Micheal Montaque also joined the meeting presentation of the Special Economic Zones of Jamaica. There was strong impetus on having direct flight access from India to Jamaica. The SEZ team also assured the Singly window clearance system and their close association with JAMPRO.

The delegation also had interactions with Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association(JMEA) and met the president Mr. John Mahfoood who explained about the initiatives taken by the JMEA which has various other organizations under its umbrella. The Food and Agriculture sector was discussed and how there is a need to close manufacturing capabilities to be explored beyond Jamaica in the region. Some important areas of collaboration were discussed that included Home improvement and personal care products. Thrust was also laid on bringing in skill training especially in areas of Artificial intelligence and energy sector where India is now making inroads for bringing in fruitful partnerships. The Jamaican Teas Ltd owned by Mr. Mahfood is the largest manufacturer of Tea in the Caribbean region. Mr. Robert C. Scott, the dean of Consular corps in Jamaica and Mr Jerome Miles, General Manager of RAINFOREST also were present in the discussions.

The delegation then had fruitful Interactions Honourable Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment, & Commerce and pledged the commitment of support between the two nations for a robust partnership.

The delegation also then visited the JAMAICA Expo held in the Indoor stadium and had various interactions with the Jamaica Customs board, Tax Department, Jamaica Stock Exchange among others. The final day saw the performance of the Indian dance troop with Kuchipudi performance by the cultural group. The Indian delegation is planned to visit again in July end with a delegation comprising of Pharma and IT sector.

India and Jamaica have traditionally enjoyed cordial and friendly relations based on democratic values, common linkages of history, Parliamentary democratic system, Jamaica has consistently supported Indian candidatures in elections to various UN bodies and other multilateral organizations, and shared its concern at the continued Terrorist activities in several parts of India's membership of the Commonwealth, use of English language and the love of cricket.

Bilateral trade has been increasing at a healthy rate, from US $ 28.28 million in 2011-12 to US$ 55.82 in 2018-19. Pharmaceutical products, medical devices, textiles, vehicle parts and accessories, ceramic products, iron and steel products and machinery are major items of export from India. Aluminium and lead articles, electrical machinery and parts thereof and some coffee form bulk of India's imports. India's export has been increasing year on to year and the balance of trade is heavily in favour of India.

The bilateral trade, economic and commercial interactions between the countries are growing despite a constraint of distance from India and Jamaica's preferential trade arrangements with the USA, EU and the Caribbean. The level of present bilateral trade is below its potential but there is huge potential for growth.

Government of India donated US$ 1,00,000 worth of essential medicines and medical equipment to the Jamaican government on 26th February 2021 for combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Government of India donated an amount of US$300,000/- (US Dollars Three Lakh) in the month of August 2010, as humanitarian assistance for procurement of medicines and medical equipment's for the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston. Jamaica has signed and ratified the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and is now a full-fledged member. Jamaica has also joined the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) initiated by India. The Indian Diaspora of about 70,000, whose forefathers came from India (mainly from Eastern UP and Bihar) as indentured labour from 1845-1917, make up around 3% of the Jamaican population and are proud of their Indian origins. They have retained and nurtured their abiding interest in Indian culture, music, dance and history. They have assimilated well in the Jamaican society - fondly described as 'genetically embedded and integrated in the Jamaican society', and their contribution to the Jamaican economic and social development has been acknowledged and appreciated at the highest political level in Jamaica.

IETO is promoting people to people relations by engaging both countries and also having an exclusive trade desk in different cities in India that can enable businessmen to connect and facilitate in terms of information dissemination and support with connecting government agencies in Jamaica. Many delegations are planned and conferences focusing the region are expected to take place in coming days. Dr. Asif Iqbal, president of the IETO said " India and Jamaica are very far from each other, but the people are very warm and friendly. We are talking to the Civil aviation ministry to explore possibilities of having more shorter routes to this part of the world especially now that Air India is a private entity and can initiate such mechanisms". The High Commissioner in India HE Jason Hall who supported the delegation and who participated in various India Jamaica conferences and business interactions encouraged the IETO to create more opportunities between the two countries. India Jamaica conference are expected to take place in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad in the year 2023 with Jamaican opportunities highlighted for India.

