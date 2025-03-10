VMPL

Singapore, March 10: In the thriving business hub of Singapore, an Indian-origin husband-wife Singapore Qualified Chartered Accountant duo is making a mark in the corporate services and compliance sector. Ghan Dubey, a seasoned Chartered Accountant the founder of Krish Chartered Associates with 15 years of expertise in foreign companies set up, and Savita Dubey with expertise in AML compliance, accounting, and regulatory consulting, is helping businesses incorporate and maintain compliance in Singapore.

Together, they provide comprehensive corporate advisory services, catering to Indian and global entrepreneurs looking to establish a strong presence in Singapore's highly regulated financial landscape.

Empowering Entrepreneurs with Expertise

Singapore is a preferred destination for Indian businesses and startups due to its tax advantages, business-friendly regulations, and global financial positioning. However, the complexities of corporate governance, financial compliance, and AML regulations can be overwhelming for foreign business owners.

Recognizing this challenge, the Dubeys have established Khaizan Consultancy and Krish Chartered Associates--two firms focused on business incorporation, corporate secretarial services, tax structuring, and AML compliance.

Their services include:

* Company incorporation & structuring* AML/CFT compliance & risk management* Corporate tax planning & accounting* Regulatory compliance & business governance* Business bank account setup & financial advisory

"Indian entrepreneurs often struggle with regulatory compliance when expanding into Singapore. Our goal is to provide seamless incorporation and compliance solutions, allowing businesses to focus on growth while we manage the legal and financial intricacies," says Savita Dubey, founder of Khaizan Consultancy.

The Strength of a Husband-Wife Team in Business

As industry leaders in corporate consulting and compliance, Savita and Ghan Shyam Dubey bring a holistic and hands-on approach to business advisory. Their combined experience ensures customized solutions for startups, SMEs, and financial firms looking to establish and scale in Singapore.

"Working together as a couple gives us a strategic advantage--we complement each other's expertise. While Savita specializes in AML compliance and regulatory frameworks, I focus on corporate structuring and financial advisory through Krish Chartered Associates," says Ghan Shyam Dubey.

Helping Indian Businesses Expand to Singapore

With Singapore emerging as a global hub for Indian entrepreneurs, the Dubeys are committed to simplifying market entry and regulatory compliance for Indian businesses, fintech startups, and investors.

"We understand the mindset of Indian entrepreneurs because we share the same roots. Our mission is to make Singapore an accessible and compliance-friendly business destination for Indian companies," they explain.

A Vision for Growth and Compliance

With Singapore's business ecosystem rapidly evolving, Khaizan Consultancy and Krish Chartered Associates are poised to become trusted advisory partners for Indian-origin entrepreneurs looking to expand, invest, and thrive in the region.

"Our vision is to create a strong, compliant, and thriving business community for Indian investors in Singapore. We are not just service providers; we are long-term partners in their success," says the duo.

About Khaizan Consultancy & Krish Chartered Associates

Founded by Savita Dubey and Ghan Shyam Dubey, Khaizan Consultancy and Krish Chartered Associates specialize in business incorporation, AML compliance, tax advisory, and corporate governance in Singapore. Their firms cater to Indian entrepreneurs, SMEs, fintech firms, and financial institutions seeking to establish a strong presence in Singapore.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)