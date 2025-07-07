New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): India's residential property market continued its upward trajectory in Q2 2025, posting a 3.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in capital values, according to the latest PropIndex report released by Magicbricks.

The report signals a period of steady yet stabilising growth, backed by resilient buyer demand and strong infrastructure development.

The April-June 2025 edition of the PropIndex highlights a 4.6 per cent QoQ rise in demand, indicating a robust and dynamic property landscape. However, year-on-year (YoY) demand showed minimal change, with a modest 0.3 per cent increase.

However, a notable trend seen in this quarter is slowdown in new housing supplies, it hits its lowest point in five quarters. Despite this, buyer interest remained strong, particularly in the affordable housing segment. Units priced below Rs 30 lakh and 1BHK homes continued to experience demand exceeding supply, creating competitive pricing pressures.

Regionally, IT hubs such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Noida showed a clear preference for larger 2BHK and 3BHK homes, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of demand in these cities.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) maintained its focus on compact living, with 1BHK and 2BHK units leading buyer interest.

Cities with ongoing infrastructure development witnessed the strongest price appreciation. Pune (39.4 per cent YoY), Greater Noida (35.3 per cent YoY), and Kolkata (33.2 per cent YoY) stood out, driven by enhanced connectivity and major projects like the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

Commenting on the findings, Prasun Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer at Magicbricks, noted, "The Q2 2025 PropIndex clearly indicates a maturing Indian real estate market, driven by genuine end-user demand and the transformative impact of infrastructure." (ANI)

