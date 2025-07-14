National flags of India and the US (File Photo)

Washington DC [US], July 14 (ANI): A high-level team from India's Commerce and Industry Ministry has arrived in Washington DC, to take forward crucial negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the United States.

This round of negotiations is expected to begin Monday morning (US time) and will continue for four days, an official told ANI.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Chief Negotiator and Special Secretary of the Commerce Ministry, will join the scheduled discussions on Wednesday.

The advance team's arrival ahead of the chief negotiator suggests a structured approach to the talks, with preliminary discussions likely focusing on agenda and procedural matters before senior officials engage in substantive negotiations.

India and US have to narrow differences in sectors like agriculture and automobiles and are looking for a win-win pact for the both sides.

The Trump administraion has deferred imposing additional tariffs on several countries including India till August 1, with the two sides now having additional time to negotiate a deal beyond the initial deadline of July 9.

India and United States are keen to diversify their trade partnerships and strengthen economic cooperation.

The United States is one of India's largest trading partners. India continues to emerge as a key destination for American businesses looking to expand their global footprint.

Last week, an official confirmed that the Indian team would travel to the US to commence carry forward the negotiations.

India and United States have agreed to expand bilateral trade to reach USD 500 Billion by 2030, including through the conclusion of a Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Representatives of India's Department of Commerce and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative have held several rounds of talks to conclude a trade agreement. (ANI)

