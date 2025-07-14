Will Japanese Bullet Train Not Run Between Ahmedabad and Mumbai? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News of Replacing Shinkansen With Vande Bharat Train

Mumbai, July 14: Several media articles and social media posts have claimed that the Indian government has shelved the Japanese bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. These posts suggest that the Railway Ministry has decided to replace the high-speed Japanese bullet train, or Shinkansen, which was initially planned to run at 320 km/h, with India’s Vande Bharat trains running at a lower speed of 250 km/h. It has also been speculated that this decision was taken due to the significant rise in the cost of Japanese coaches, from INR 16 crore to INR 50 crore each, making the project financially unviable.

The reports further allege that the government has now decided to opt for Vande Bharat trains for the corridor, effectively abandoning the original bullet train plan. However, PIB Fact Check has dismissed these claims as misleading. In a post on July 14, it clarified that the Ministry of Railways has made no such decision. The Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project is progressing as planned. Japan has agreed to introduce its next-generation E10 Shinkansen trains for the corridor, reaffirming the strategic partnership between India and Japan. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: First Section of 21-Km Undersea Tunnel Opens Between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra, Japan Agrees To Introduce E10 Shinkansen Trains (See Pics).

PIB Fact Check Debunks Rumours of Japanese Bullet Train Cancellation

The government’s official press release further reinforces that the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is on track, with significant milestones already achieved. Over 310 km of viaduct construction is completed, and 15 river bridges are ready, with work on stations, electrical systems, and track-laying progressing swiftly. The 21-km undersea tunnel between BKC and Thane is a significant highlight, marking a historic engineering feat. Construction activity in Maharashtra has also gained momentum, dispelling earlier concerns about delays. Is Modi Government Planning To Impose Toll Tax on Bikes on National Highways? Here’s a Fact Check of Congress’ Misleading Post Linked to Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

The bullet train corridor is being built entirely with Japanese Shinkansen technology, which promises to set new benchmarks in speed, safety, and reliability. In a strong display of bilateral cooperation, Japan has agreed to introduce its advanced E10 Shinkansen trains on the route, models that will debut simultaneously in India and Japan. The ongoing misinformation appears to stem from confusion around the Vande Bharat train trials on a separate segment, not as a replacement.

Fact check

Claim : The Japanese bullet train will no longer run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Conclusion : This claim is misleading, the government has confirmed that the project is on track, and Japan will introduce E10 Shinkansen trains for the corridor. Full of Trash Clean

