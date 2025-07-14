New Delhi, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid is launched in India with a new look and features to offer comfort, control, and better mileage. Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid price in India starts at INR 1,49,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Yamaha has started booking for the hybrid bike on its official website. It features a classic round headlight, coloured alloy wheels, and a sleek LED tail light.

The Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid also comes with a new colour TFT display that supports turn-by-turn navigation and music control. To make city commuting more efficient, it features an automatic stop-and-start system that saves fuel by stopping the engine when idling. It also includes a Traction Control System and Monocross Suspension, which is likely to offer better grip, stability, and comfort on all kinds of roads. Tesla Showroom Opening in Mumbai on July 15; Check Expected Models, Price, Bookings and Delivery Details.

Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid Specifications and Features

The Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid comes in a Matte Titan colour. The FZ-X Hybrid comes with smart connectivity features through the Y-Connect app. Once connected, the app enables call, SMS, and email alerts on the instrument cluster. It also includes a Fuel Consumption Tracker to monitor daily and monthly fuel usage. Additionally, the Malfunction Notification feature alerts users about any technical issues to take timely action and maintain the bike in good condition. Tesla Begins Rolling Out Grok AI to Its EVs in United States, Allows Owners To Interact With xAI Chatbot and Access Grok Personalities, Available to Tesla Model Y.

The bike features a Bi-Functional LED headlight. The FZ-X Hybrid comes with dimensions of 2,020 mm in length, 785 mm in width, and 1,100 mm in height, with a ground clearance of 165 mm. The seat height is 810 mm and it has a wheelbase of 1,330 mm. The bike is powered by a 149 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine that delivers a maximum power output of 9.1kW and maximum torque of 13.3Nm. The FZ-X Hybrid is equipped with a 282mm front disc brake with ABS and a 220mm rear disc brake. The Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid comes with a 5-speed transmission. It includes a 10-litre fuel tank and gets a Telescopic Fork at the front with a 41mm inner tube diameter and fork boots. At the rear, it features a 7-step adjustable Monocross suspension.

