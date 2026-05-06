Business News | India's Automobile Sector FY27 Outlook Positive Despite Global Headwinds: Report

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): India's automobile sector has kicked off FY27 on a strong footing, backed by resilient domestic demand, export momentum and rural tailwinds, noted a sector update report by Mirae Asset Sharekhan. April 2026 data indicate strong underlying demand across segments, even as macro uncertainties linger. According to the report, "April carried forward the momentum to start FY27 on a positive note," with the coverage universe registering a sharp 35.4 per cent year-on-year rise in sales and healthy registration growth of 12.9 per cent. The strength is broad-based. Passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers have outperformed expectations, supported by domestic demand, new launches and exports. The report highlights that "PV players like MSIL and Tata continue to surprise while two-wheelers like Hero and Bajaj reported higher than expected dispatches," underscoring resilience in both urban and rural consumption. Tractor demand, too, remains a bright spot, aided by strong farm activity.From an outlook perspective for FY27, the tone in the report remains constructive but measured. The report explicitly notes that "sustained strong domestic demand along with export resilience despite headwinds bodes well for the outlook of the sector."

Key structural drivers include GST rate benefits, improving rural demand, and steady export momentum, which together provide a cushion against global volatility.However, the outlook is not without risks. Mirae flags potential near-term headwinds, stating that "there should be some headwinds in the coming quarter from geopolitical uncertainty, which could potentially soften growth in the CV and PV segments."

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In commercial vehicles (CVs), growth has already moderated to single digits in parts of the market, reflecting delayed demand despite strong infrastructure activity.Weather-related risks also warrant attention. The report cautions that IMD's forecast of below average rainfall due to El Nino conditions could impact rural sentiment and, by extension, tractor and entry-level vehicle demand.

Overall, FY27 begins with strong momentum, and while cyclical and external risks persist, the sector's medium-term outlook remains positive, underpinned by domestic demand resilience, export traction, and continued recovery across key segments. (ANI)

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